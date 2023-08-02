CCS16 to Feature Events Onboard the Former Viking Sun

Set to take place in November 2023, the 16th China Cruise Shipping Conference & International Cruise Expo (CCS16) will feature four events onboard the former Viking Sun.

Currently operated by China Merchants Viking Cruises, the 930-guest vessel will host the conference’s opening ceremony, in addition to a policy and economic forum, a government round-table discussion, and a welcome party sponsored by the China Merchants Group.

Organized by the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), co-hosted by China Communications and Transportation Association and the local government, the 16th China Cruise Shipping Conference will take place in Shenzhen between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27, 2023.

Currently named Zhao Shang Yi Dun, the luxury cruise ship is scheduled to arrive at the Shenzhen Shekou Cruise Terminal on Nov. 25.

According to the event organizers, conference guests will also be invited to spend one night onboard the vessel, experiencing China Merchants Viking Cruises’ luxury product.

Cruising in China since late 2021, the Zhao Shang Yi Dun was formerly operated by Viking Ocean Cruises and originally entered service in 2017.

Now flying the Chinese flag, the 47,000-ton ship is said to offer an upscale product that combines European and Chinese elements with customized food and beverage concepts, cultural and artistic entertainment programs and more.

The China Cruise Shipping Conference has been a key cruise event in China since 2006. Targeting the Chinese cruise market, the event has taken place in seven different cities, including Shanghai, Xiamen, Beijing, Sanya, Tianjin and Guangzhou.

In 2023, the gathering will feature a conference and trade show format, with a three-day program that focus on the direction of the cruise industry in China.

According to the CCYIA, the event will also provide a forum for the latest cruise policies and market strategies.