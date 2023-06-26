China Cruise Shipping Set for November 2023

The China Cruise Shipping Conference & International Cruise Expo (CCS) will be hosted in Shenzhen, Nov. 25-27 , 2023, and will be once again organized by the China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA), co-hosted by China Communications and Transportation Association and the local government.

Since 2006, CCS has been the key cruise event for cruise stakeholders in China and targeting the Chinese cruise market, having taken place in seven different cities: Shanghai, Xiamen, Beijing, Sanya, Shenzhen (Hong Kong), Tianjin and Guangzhou.

The event has received full support from the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the General Administration of Customs, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and cruise companies, ports, tourist cities and professional institutions at home and abroad.

The event will feature a conference and trade show format over three days in Shenzhen and will focus on the direction of the cruise industry in China, according to the CCYIA, providing a forum for the latest cruise policies and market strategies.

More information is available here.