Norwegian Spirit Completes Summer Program in Alaska

The Norwegian Spirit is wrapping up its summer program in Alaska.

After nearly four months sailing in the region, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel set sail on a repositioning cruise to Hawaii on Aug. 30.

Sailing from Vancouver to Honolulu, the 16-night cruise included visits to several ports of call in Alaska, such as Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka and Skagway.

Currently cruising in the Pacific Ocean, the Norwegian Spirit is now set to visit Nawiliwili, Kahului, and Hilo before arriving in Honolulu on Sep. 15.

The 1999-built vessel is then set to offer a series of 12-night cruises that sail between Hawaii and the South Pacific before repositioning to Australia and New Zealand in December.

The ship’s regular itinerary for the next few months includes visits to Hilo, Nawiliwili and Kahului, in addition to Raiatea, Moorea and Tahiti.

After seeing its future seasons in Alaska cancelled earlier this year, the Norwegian Spirit is not scheduled to return to the region through at least 2025.

Instead of cruising to Alaska, the vessel is poised to spend the upcoming summers in the Far East.

Cruising from Taiwan, the Spirit will offer a series of cruises for Lion Travel – a local operator that chartered the ship for the operation.

One of five Norwegian ships sailing in Alaska this summer, the 2,000-guest ship offered a series of open-jaw cruises in the region between May and August.

Sailing between Vancouver and Seward, Spirit’s week-long itineraries featured visits to popular ports in Alaska and Canada, including Skagway, Sitka, Icy Strait Point, Juneau and Ketchikan.

The ship was also set to make regular visits to Valdez, but the port of call ended up cancelled in late June.

Originally built for Star Cruises, the Norwegian Spirit entered service in 1999 before being transferred to Norwegian Cruise Line five years later.

In 2020, the ship underwent a major refurbishment that included the complete reconstruction of most of its public areas and cabins.