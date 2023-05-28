Norwegian Cruise Line Cancelling All Visits to Valdez in 2023

According to a statement published by the City of Valdez, Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling all of its visits to the destination in 2023.

The Alaskan port was part of the itineraries of the Norwegian Spirit, which was scheduled to make regular stops throughout the entire summer.

Sailing between Vancouver and Seward, the 2,000-guest vessel is offering a series of open-jaw itineraries to Alaska and Canada.

“The City understands and shares the disappointment that may arise from this cancellation. We sincerely apologize to the passengers and all those who eagerly anticipated the arrival of the NCL ship in our picturesque port,” the statement reads.

A reason for the cancellation, which started with the visit previously scheduled for June 15, was not specified.

“We will work closely with Norwegian Cruise Line to explore alternative opportunities and future collaborations,” the City of Valdez added.

“We are actively engaged in efforts to develop exciting new itineraries that will continue to showcase the natural beauty and unique experiences our city has to offer,” the statement concluded.

A less usual destination in Southcentral Alaska, Valdez is set to be visited by other cruise lines in 2023, including Viking Cruises, Silversea Cruises and Windstar Cruises.

Holland America Line’s Noordam is scheduled to make a single call at the port this year as well, as part of a a 14-night cruise that sails from Vancouver.

In addition to luxury ships, Valdez’s 2024 schedule also includes visits of three large ships: the Nieuw Amsterdam, the Westerdam and the Carnival Spirit.

According to published deployment on the company’s website, Norwegian Cruise Line is set to return to the city in 2025 with the Norwegian Jade.

The ship is scheduled to visit the city four times a month through its entire summer program in Alaska, which takes place between late April to early October.