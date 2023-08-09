More Cruise Lines Set to Homeport in NYC

With Carnival Cruise Line and MSC Cruises joining the lineup, four cruise lines will sail regularly from the New York City region during the 2023-24 winter season.

After debuting at the homeport in June, the new Carnival Venezia will offer a series of winter cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal.

Sailing from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal since April, the MSC Meraviglia is also scheduled for a full winter season departing from New York City.

Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas is set to return to the Cape Liberty Cruise Terminal for a farewell season.

Scheduled to reposition to Asia next year, the vessel will be replaced by the Odyssey of the Seas for the 2024-2025 season.

Continuing its year-round service from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, Norwegian Cruise Line is also scheduled to offer a full season from the homeport with the Norwegian Getaway.

Other vessels and cruise lines are also scheduled to sail from NYC’s cruise terminals during the winter season, including Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 and the Disney Dream – which will offer itineraries to Canada & New England and Bermuda through early-November.

Cruise Industry News looks at the ships sailing from the New York City region during the upcoming winter.

Carnival Venezia

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Tonnage: 135,500

Built: 2019

Itineraries: Eight- to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean featuring visits to Bimini, Half Moon Cay, Puerto Rico, Grand Turk and more

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Anthem of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Tonnage: 158,000

Built: 2015

Itineraries: Seven- and eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay, in addition to three 11-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean in January

Sailing Season: October 30 to April 7

Norwegian Getaway

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Tonnage: 78,309

Built: 2001

Itineraries: Five- to 12-night cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean visiting King’s Wharf, St. Maarten, Antigua, Puerto Rico and more

Sailing Season: November 4 to April 19

MSC Meraviglia

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Tonnage: 167,600

Built: 2017

Itineraries: Five- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean, Bermuda, Florida and the Bahamas, visiting MSC Ocean Cay, Port Canaveral, Miami, King’s Wharf, Cozumel and other ports

Sailing Season: Year-Round

Queen Mary 2

Cruise Line: Cunard

Capacity: 2,620 guests

Tonnage: 151,400

Built: 2004

Itineraries: Seven-night transatlantic crossings to England, in addition to 12-night roundtrip cruises to the Caribbean in November and December, and a 123-night world cruise in early January

Sailing Season: September 29 to January 3

Other ships sailing from New York during the 2023-24 winter season: