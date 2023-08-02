August Update: Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With the new Norwegian Viva now in service, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a global summer program that includes itineraries in the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and more.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of the company’s fleet as of August 18, 2023:

Norwegian Viva

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After entering service earlier this month, the new Norwegian Viva is offering a series of cruises in the Mediterranean. In August, the program features departures from Lisbon and Civitavecchia for itineraries that sail to the French Riviera, the Baleares, Sicily, the Adriatic Coast and more.

Norwegian Prima

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 3,215 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Prima is spending the summer in Northern Europe. Through mid-September, the 2022-built vessel offers ten- and 11-night cruises to Iceland and Norway that sail between Reykjavik and Southampton.

Norwegian Encore

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

Part of Norwegian’s summer program in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore continues to offer seven-night cruises departing from Seattle. In August, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, in addition to the Glacier Bay National Park.

Norwegian Bliss

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Bliss is currently offering seven-night itineraries to Alaska and Canada. Sailing from Seattle every Saturday, its regular itinerary features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and the Tracy Arm Fjord.

Norwegian Joy

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Sailing from New York City, the Norwegian Joy is offering different itineraries to the Caribbean and Bermuda. In September, the 2017-built vessel is set to sail to Quebec City to kick off a fall program in Canada & New England.

Norwegian Escape

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Repositioning to New York City later this month, the Norwegian Escape is currently wrapping up a summer program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the 4,200-guest vessel is offering a final seven-night cruise in the region that features visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.

Norwegian Getaway

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Europe

The Norwegian Getaway is currently offering a nine-night cruise to Northern and Western Europe. Sailing from Southampton to Lisbon, the itinerary features visits to nine different destinations in England, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal.

Norwegian Breakaway

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Continuing its summer program in Europe, the Norwegian Breakaway is offering a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Based out of Civitavecchia, the nine- to 11-night itineraries feature visits to the Greek Islands, Italy, Malta and more.

Norwegian Epic

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 4,200 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Part of Norwegian’s summer program in Europe as well, the Epic is currently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. In August, the 2010-built ship is scheduled to offer a series of five- to 11-night cruises to popular destinations in France, Italy, Spain, and more.

Norwegian Gem

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Norwegian Gem is another Norwegian Cruise Line vessel spending the summer in Europe. In August, the vessel is set to offer a series of itineraries that cover both the Mediterranean and Western Europe, visiting Italy, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, France and more.

Norwegian Jade

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing from Athens, the Norwegian Jade is currently offering a 11-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land. Part of the ship’s summer program in the region, the itinerary features destinations in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel.

Norwegian Pearl

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Norwegian Pearl is currently sailing from Boston for a series of cruises to Bermuda. Later this month, the vessel is set to kick off a fall foliage program with different itineraries to Canada and New England.

Norwegian Jewel

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,400 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Jewel is sailing between Seward and Vancouver for a series of open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada. In August, the ship’s program features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and more.

Pride of America

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Hawaii

The Pride of America continues to sail inter-island cruises in Hawaii. With an adjusted itinerary due to the recent wildfires in Maui, the U.S.-flagged vessel departs from Honolulu every Saturday.

Norwegian Dawn

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Dawn is yet another Norwegian ship spending the summer in Europe. This month, the vessel is offering nine- and ten-night cruises to the Baltic and the British Islands that sail between Sweden and Denmark.

Norwegian Star

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,200 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Norwegian Star is currently offering itineraries to the British Islands, Iceland and Norway. In August, the 2001-built ship is also scheduled to visit Svalbard as part of an 11-night cruise that sails between Reykjavik and Tromso.

Norwegian Sun

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,002 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Sun continues to offer nine- and ten-night cruises to Alaska departing from Seattle. Also sailing to Canada, the longer itineraries feature several ports of call in the region, such as Sitka, Victoria and Skagway.

Norwegian Spirit

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Alaska

The Norwegian Spirit closes out Norwegian’s five-ship program in Alaska. Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, the 1999-built ship is offering week-long cruises in the region that feature visits to Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka and more.

Norwegian Sky

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Set to mark Norwegian’s return to Baltimore in September, the Norwegian Sky is currently cruising in the Eastern Caribbean. Later this month, the vessel sets sail to Maryland for fall program in Canada and New England.