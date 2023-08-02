August Update: Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet Locations

With the new Norwegian Viva now in service, Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a global summer program that includes itineraries in the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Caribbean and more.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of the company’s fleet as of August 18, 2023:
Norwegian Viva
Year Built: 2023
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
After entering service earlier this month, the new Norwegian Viva is offering a series of cruises in the Mediterranean. In August, the program features departures from Lisbon and Civitavecchia for itineraries that sail to the French Riviera, the Baleares, Sicily, the Adriatic Coast and more.
Norwegian Prima
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 3,215 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Norwegian Prima is spending the summer in Northern Europe. Through mid-September, the 2022-built vessel offers ten- and 11-night cruises to Iceland and Norway that sail between Reykjavik and Southampton.
Norwegian Encore
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Alaska
Part of Norwegian’s summer program in Alaska, the Norwegian Encore continues to offer seven-night cruises departing from Seattle. In August, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, in addition to the Glacier Bay National Park.
Norwegian Bliss
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Alaska
The Norwegian Bliss is currently offering seven-night itineraries to Alaska and Canada. Sailing from Seattle every Saturday, its regular itinerary features visits to Victoria, Ketchikan, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and the Tracy Arm Fjord.
Norwegian Joy
Year Built: 2017
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
Sailing from New York City, the Norwegian Joy is offering different itineraries to the Caribbean and Bermuda. In September, the 2017-built vessel is set to sail to Quebec City to kick off a fall program in Canada & New England.
Norwegian Escape
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Repositioning to New York City later this month, the Norwegian Escape is currently wrapping up a summer program in the Caribbean. Sailing from Miami, the 4,200-guest vessel is offering a final seven-night cruise in the region that features visits to Amber Cove, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay.
Norwegian Getaway
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Western Europe
The Norwegian Getaway is currently offering a nine-night cruise to Northern and Western Europe. Sailing from Southampton to Lisbon, the itinerary features visits to nine different destinations in England, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain and Portugal.
Norwegian Breakaway
Year Built: 2013
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Continuing its summer program in Europe, the Norwegian Breakaway is offering a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Based out of Civitavecchia, the nine- to 11-night itineraries feature visits to the Greek Islands, Italy, Malta and more.
Norwegian Epic
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 4,200 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
Part of Norwegian’s summer program in Europe as well, the Epic is currently sailing in the Western Mediterranean. In August, the 2010-built ship is scheduled to offer a series of five- to 11-night cruises to popular destinations in France, Italy, Spain, and more.
Norwegian Gem
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Western Mediterranean
The Norwegian Gem is another Norwegian Cruise Line vessel spending the summer in Europe. In August, the vessel is set to offer a series of itineraries that cover both the Mediterranean and Western Europe, visiting Italy, Croatia, Spain, Portugal, France and more.
Norwegian Jade
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Sailing from Athens, the Norwegian Jade is currently offering a 11-night cruise to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land. Part of the ship’s summer program in the region, the itinerary features destinations in Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and Israel.
Norwegian Pearl
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: U.S. East Coast
The Norwegian Pearl is currently sailing from Boston for a series of cruises to Bermuda. Later this month, the vessel is set to kick off a fall foliage program with different itineraries to Canada and New England.
Norwegian Jewel
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,400 guests
Location: Alaska
The Norwegian Jewel is sailing between Seward and Vancouver for a series of open-jaw cruises to Alaska and Canada. In August, the ship’s program features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway and more.
Pride of America
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Hawaii
The Pride of America continues to sail inter-island cruises in Hawaii. With an adjusted itinerary due to the recent wildfires in Maui, the U.S.-flagged vessel departs from Honolulu every Saturday.
Norwegian Dawn
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Norwegian Dawn is yet another Norwegian ship spending the summer in Europe. This month, the vessel is offering nine- and ten-night cruises to the Baltic and the British Islands that sail between Sweden and Denmark.
Norwegian Star
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,200 guests
Location: Northern Europe
The Norwegian Star is currently offering itineraries to the British Islands, Iceland and Norway. In August, the 2001-built ship is also scheduled to visit Svalbard as part of an 11-night cruise that sails between Reykjavik and Tromso.
Norwegian Sun
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,002 guests
Location: Alaska
The Norwegian Sun continues to offer nine- and ten-night cruises to Alaska departing from Seattle. Also sailing to Canada, the longer itineraries feature several ports of call in the region, such as Sitka, Victoria and Skagway.
Norwegian Spirit
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Alaska
The Norwegian Spirit closes out Norwegian’s five-ship program in Alaska. Sailing between Seward and Vancouver, the 1999-built ship is offering week-long cruises in the region that feature visits to Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Sitka and more.
Norwegian Sky
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,000 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Set to mark Norwegian’s return to Baltimore in September, the Norwegian Sky is currently cruising in the Eastern Caribbean. Later this month, the vessel sets sail to Maryland for fall program in Canada and New England.