Norwegian Pearl Kicks Off Summer Program in Boston

The Norwegian Pearl is in Boston today to kick off its 2023 summer program in the U.S. Northeast.

Following a winter season in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is set to offer different itineraries to Bermuda, Canada and New England departing from the Massachusetts homeport.

Extending through mid-October, the program begins with a series of week-long cruises to Bermuda. In addition to two or three overnights in King’s Wharf, some of the itineraries also include a visit to Bar Harbor, in Maine.

Continuing its Boston-based season, the Norwegian Pearl offers itineraries to Canada and New England starting in mid-August.

The fall and foliage program comprises both roundtrip and open-jaw departures and continues through late October.

Also sailing from Quebec City, the ship’s week-long itineraries in the region feature visits to destinations such as Halifax, Saguenay, Sydney, Charlottetown and Portland.

Upon completing its schedule in the Northeast, the Norwegian Pearl is set to return to Florida for a winter season sailing from PortMiami.

Following the Norwegian Jewel and the Norwegian Jade, the Norwegian Pearl debuted in 2006 as the third ship in Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel Class.

Built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the vessel has 93,000 tons and capacity for nearly 2,400 guests.

In 2016, the Pearl was included in the Norwegian Edge program and underwent a major revitalization that included modernization of both its guest-facing and technical areas.

While a new scrubber system was added to reduce the ship’s emissions, for instance, the design of all of the public rooms and staterooms was updated.

According to Norwegian, the refit aimed at giving the Pearl a fresh and modern look, which included new art pieces, new carpets, new upholstery and more.

Other area that went through a complete refurbishment was The Haven, the vessel’s ship-within-a-ship luxury suite complex, with got new furniture and finishings.