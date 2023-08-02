Norwegian Adjusts Pride of America’s Itineraries in Hawaii

Norwegian Cruise Line informed booked guests of itinerary changes for the upcoming cruises onboard the Pride of America.

Sailing inter-island cruises in Hawaii, the U.S.-flagged vessel will see its visits to Kahului replaced by overnight stays at Hilo.

The change is related to the wildfires that are currently affecting Maui and impacts all cruises set to depart through August 26, 2023.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the wildfires currently impacting the town of Lahaina in Maui,” Norwegian Cruise Line said in a prepared statement.

“We have a very special relationship with the people and islands of Hawaii, as we sail to the beautiful state year-round. It is a magical destination and one that is highly sought out by our guests for its natural beauty, culture and unparalleled experiences,” Norwegian continued noting that the “safety and security of guests and crew” remains a top priority.

As a result, the company decided to replace the visit to Maui with an overnight call to Hilo. The decision aims to avoid stressing out local resources in the region, Norwegian added.

With the change, Pride of America’s revised itinerary will also include scenic cruising past the Napali Coast, as well as an additional overnight in Nawiliwili, Kauai.

The adjusted itinerary was created in hopes of “continuing to provide the best opportunity to explore the beauty and natural wonder of the Hawaiian Islands, Norwegian Cruise Line said.

The shore excursions booked through NCL for Kahului will be automatically cancelled, the company added, with a full monetary refund of the fare paid set to be returned to the original form of payment used at the time of the reservation.

Sailing roundtrip from Honolulu, Pride of America’s regular seven-night cruise in Hawaii also includes visits to Kona.