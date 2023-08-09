August Update: Disney Fleet Locations and Itineraries

The Disney Cruise Line is sailing in different parts of the world in August, with five ships in operation.
In addition to its core operations in the Caribbean, the brand is offering summer programs in Europe and the Caribbean.
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s ships as of August 25, 2023.
Disney Wish
Year Built: 2022
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Bahamas
After debuting in mid-2022, the Disney Wish continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship’s three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the country.
Disney Fantasy
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Also sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy offers a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. In addition to Castaway Cay, the ship’s itineraries include several popular destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.
Disney Dream
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Northern Europe
After offering its first ever season in the Mediterranean, the Disney Dream repositioned to Northern Europe in July. This month, the 2011-built ship is offering a series of cruises to Norway and Western Europe departing from Southampton, in England.
Disney Wonder
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: Alaska
The Disney Wonder is currently wrapping up a summer program in Alaska and Canada. Following a routine drydock, the ship is scheduled to offer a repositioning cruise to Australia and New Zealand in early October, marking the company’s debut in the region.
Disney Magic
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 1,750 guests
Location: Bahamas
After returning to its Miami homeport in June, the Disney Magic continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to different ports in the region, including Castaway Cay, Nassau and Cozumel.
Newbuilds
Former Global Dream
Year Built: 2025
Capacity: 6,000 guests
Location: Wismar, Germany
The former Global Dream was acquired by Disney Cruise Line while still under construction in November 2022. Currently being rebuilt at a shipyard in Germany, the yet-to-be-named vessel is scheduled to debut for the brand in 2025.
Disney Treasure
Year Built: 2024
Capacity: 2,500 guests
Location: Papenburg, Germany
Another new ship being built for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Treasure is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. Additional details about the ship, which will be a sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, are set to be revealed on August 30.