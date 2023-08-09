August Update: Disney Fleet Locations and Itineraries

The Disney Cruise Line is sailing in different parts of the world in August, with five ships in operation.

In addition to its core operations in the Caribbean, the brand is offering summer programs in Europe and the Caribbean.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itineraries of the company’s ships as of August 25, 2023.

Disney Wish

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Bahamas

After debuting in mid-2022, the Disney Wish continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship’s three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the country.

Disney Fantasy

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Also sailing from Port Canaveral, the Disney Fantasy offers a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. In addition to Castaway Cay, the ship’s itineraries include several popular destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

Disney Dream

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Northern Europe

After offering its first ever season in the Mediterranean, the Disney Dream repositioned to Northern Europe in July. This month, the 2011-built ship is offering a series of cruises to Norway and Western Europe departing from Southampton, in England.

Disney Wonder

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Alaska

The Disney Wonder is currently wrapping up a summer program in Alaska and Canada. Following a routine drydock, the ship is scheduled to offer a repositioning cruise to Australia and New Zealand in early October, marking the company’s debut in the region.

Disney Magic

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 1,750 guests

Location: Bahamas

After returning to its Miami homeport in June, the Disney Magic continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. The four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to different ports in the region, including Castaway Cay, Nassau and Cozumel.

Newbuilds

Former Global Dream

Year Built: 2025

Capacity: 6,000 guests

Location: Wismar, Germany

The former Global Dream was acquired by Disney Cruise Line while still under construction in November 2022. Currently being rebuilt at a shipyard in Germany, the yet-to-be-named vessel is scheduled to debut for the brand in 2025.

Disney Treasure

Year Built: 2024

Capacity: 2,500 guests

Location: Papenburg, Germany

Another new ship being built for Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Treasure is under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. Additional details about the ship, which will be a sister to the 2022-built Disney Wish, are set to be revealed on August 30.