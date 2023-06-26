Disney Dream Sets Sail to Northern Europe

The Disney Dream is starting a repositioning voyage to Northern Europe today. Sailing from Barcelona to Southampton, the seven-night cruise includes visits to ports in Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom, such as Cádiz, Lisbon and Le Havre.

Following the open-jaw itinerary, the Disney Cruise Line vessel is set to offer a program in the region that includes itineraries to various destinations.

Also sailing from Copenhagen, in Denmark, the 2,500-guest ship will offer a series of four- to 11-night cruises to the British Islands, Iceland, the Baltic, Scandinavia, the Norwegian Fjords and more.

On September 10 the Dream is offering a seven-night cruise to the British Islands. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the itinerary includes visits to Portland, Cork, Liverpool, Greenock and Belfast.

Debuting in Europe, the vessel recently completed a series of cruises in the Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona and Rome, the program included itineraries to several destinations in the region, including the Greek Islands, the Italian Riviera and more.

Replacing the Disney Magic, the 2011-built cruise ship kicked off its first European season in late May.

After completing the summer schedule in Northern Europe, the Disney Dream is scheduled to return to North America for a fall program in the U.S. East Coast.

In mid-September, the ship sails from Southampton on an 11-night transatlantic crossing to New York City.

Also featuring ports of call in Spain, Portugal and Bermuda, the repositioning voyage sails to Vigo, Lisbon and King’s Wharf prior to arriving in the Big Apple.

Before returning to the Caribbean in early November, the Disney Dream offers a series of cruises to Bermuda departing from New York City. A single four-night itinerary to Canada is also part of the ship’s schedule for October.

The Disney Dream originally entered service in 2011 and offered short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral up until being replaced by the new Disney Wish in mid-2022.