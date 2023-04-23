Disney Dream Starts Transatlantic Crossing Ahead of European Debut

The Disney Dream has kicked off its transatlantic voyage.

Ahead of the ship’s inaugural season in Europe, the 13-night cruise recently left Miami for the Mediterranean.

Marking the end of a winter program in the Caribbean, the eastbound itinerary links South Florida to Barcelona and also features visits to five destinations in Portugal and Spain.

In addition to spending eight full days at sea, the Disney Dream is set to stop in Lisbon, Cádiz, Málaga and Cartagena before arriving at the cruise’s final destination.

A visit to Ponta Delgada, a Portuguese archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic, is also included in the itinerary.

Once in Europe, the Disney Dream kicks off its first summer season in Europe on May 20. Replacing the Disney Magic – which used to sail in the destination in recent years, the 2011-built vessel will offer a series of four- to 11-night itineraries in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Sailing from major cruise homeports, including Barcelona and Rome, the Dream’s program includes visits to ports in the region, including Santorini, Piraeus, Naples and Cannes.

Before returning to the U.S. in late September, the ship is also set to offer itineraries in Northern Europe with cruises departing Southampton and Copenhagen to the British Islands, Norway, Iceland, the Baltic and more.

On Sep. 17, the Disney Dream offers a westbound transatlantic crossing while returning to North America.

The 11-night voyage sails from Southampton to New York City and will be followed by a series of Bermuda and Canada & New England itineraries departing from the Big Apple.

The Disney Dream was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and originally entered service in 2011.

Before being replaced by the new Disney Wish, the 2,500-guest vessel used to offer a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.