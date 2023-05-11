Disney Magic Returns to Miami for Summer Program

The Disney Magic recently returned to Miami to kick off its summer program in the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

After being replaced by the Disney Dream in Europe, the Disney Cruise Line vessel is set to offer a series of short cruises departing from its new South Florida homeport.

Extending through late September, the program includes three- to five-night itineraries that visit different parts of the Caribbean and the Bahamas, such as Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Nassau.

In July, the Disney Magic offers two week-long cruises as well. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Disney Cruise Line, the special voyages sail to the Western and the Eastern Caribbean.

The first seven-night itinerary sets sail on July 8 and features visits to Tortola and St. Thomas. The second commemorative voyage also sails for seven nights and cruises to the Western Caribbean, with visits to Cozumel, George Town and Falmouth.

All of the itineraries during the period also pay visits to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Later, on Oct. 5, the Disney Magic sails from Miami on a repositioning cruise to the West Coast.

Sailing to San Diego, the 14-night cruise crosses the Panama Canal and also features visits to Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Colombia.

The Disney Magic debuted in 1998 as the first cruise ship of Disney Cruise Line. Built by the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 1,750-guest vessel was recently drydocked in the Bahamas.

In addition to regular maintenance and technical upkeep, it received new features during the shipyard visit, including a new lounge named the Soul Cat.

Inspired by Pixar’s 2020 film “Soul,” the venue was designed with themed décor inspired by the New York Jazz Clubs, and offers a custom menu of cocktails and wines.

The vessel is also offering a new show after the drydock. Named An Encanto Celebration, the new musical is inspired by Disney’s 2021 film “Encanto.”