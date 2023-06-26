These Are the Five Largest Ships Cruising in the Mediterranean in 2023

The Mediterranean is seeing record-breaking cruise capacity in 2023, with over 170 vessels sailing in the region throughout the year according to the 2023 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

With its growing popularity, the European region has also been attracting some of the world’s largest cruise ships, such as Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas and MSC Cruises’ new MSC World Europa.

Using data from the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News, we have compiled a list of the five biggest cruise vessels sailing in the Mediterranean this year:

Symphony of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Tonnage: 227,625

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

With 227,625 tons, the Symphony of the Seas is the largest cruise ship sailing in the Mediterranean this year.

Part of Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis Class, the 5,448-guest vessel is currently offering a series of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing from Barcelona and Civitavecchia, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to ports in Spain, Italy and France.

MSC World Europa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 205,700

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); Genoa, Messina and Naples (Italy); and Marseille (France)

After entering service for MSC Cruises in late 2022 as one of the world’s largest cruise ships, the MSC World Europa kicked off a year-round program in the Western Mediterranean in April.

Now offering week-long cruises to Spain, Italy, France and Malta, the 205,700-ton vessel is currently the second largest cruise ship sailing in the European inner sea.

AIDAcosma

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Homeports: Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona (Spain); and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Serving the German market, the AIDAcosma holds the third position in the ranking of largest cruise ships cruising in the Mediterranean in 2023.

Part of Carnival Corporation’s XL Clsas, the LNG-powered cruise ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to Spain, Italy and France through the end of the summer. Sailing from Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Civitavecchia, the itineraries feature visits to Ajaccio, La Spezia, Cagliari, Marseille and more.

Costa Toscana

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Tonnage: 182,700

Homeports: Genoa, Cagliari and Civitavecchia (Italy); Marseille (France); and Barcelona (Spain)

Slightly smaller than the AIDAcosma, the Costa Toscana is presently the fourth biggest cruise ship sailing in the Mediterranean.

Part of Costa Cruises’ eight-ship summer program in the region, the 5,224-guest vessel is offering a series of weeklong cruises to Spain, France and Italy that sail to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Barcelona and Marseille.

Costa Smeralda

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Tonnage: 182,700

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

The Costa Smeralda holds the fifth position in the ranking of largest cruise ships sailing in the Mediterranean in 2023.

Along with its sister ship, the Costa Toscana, the 182,700-ton vessel is offering a series of weeklong cruises in the Western Mediterranean this summer. S

ailing from several homeports, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Palermo, Savona and Civitavecchia, in Italy; Barcelona and Ibiza, in Spain; and Marseille, in France.