Costa’s 2023 Program in the Med to Includes 8 Ships, New Homeports

Costa Cruises is offering a strong program in the Mediterranean in 2023. With its entire fleet now back in service, the Italian brand will see its largest season in the region in four years.

According to the Cruise Industry News 2023 Annual Report, a total of eight Costa vessels will sail in the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean throughout the year, including the Costa Toscana.

As the company’s largest and newest ship, the 5,224-guest vessel is offering week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

During the summer, the LNG-powered cruise ship is offering a regular week-long itinerary that sails to Italy, France and Spain, with visits to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Naples, Cagliari, Marseille and Barcelona.

Toscana’s sister ship, the Costa Smeralda, is also sailing in the Western Mediterranean on a year-round basis.

Costa is introducing new itineraries in 2023 as well, with the Costa Fortuna offering a series of 14-night cruises that sail to different destinations in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Greek Islands and the Canary Islands.

In August, the 2003-built cruise ship is set to offer a two-week itinerary that 11 destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Greece, such as Messina, Savona, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille, Mykonos and Heraklion.

The program is also highlighted by new homeports in Southern Italy, with the Costa Pacifica sailing a unique itinerary that features departures from Taranto, in Puglia, and Catania, in Sicily. Set to be offered during the entire summer season, the week-long cruise also includes stops in Greece and Malta.

Costa’s 2023 Mediterranean Program at a Glance:

Ships: Eight – Costa Deliziosa, Costa Diadema, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Pacifica, Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana

Sailing Season: Year-round

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia, Genoa, Palermo, Marhera, Taranto, Catania, Cagliari and Trieste (Italy); Barcelona, Valencia and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); Marseille (France); and more

Itinerary highlights: La Valleta (Malta); Mykonos, Katakolon and Santorini (Greece); Ajaccio (France); Malaga and Ibiza (Spain); Naples (Italy); Kotor (Montenegro); Split (Croatia); and others