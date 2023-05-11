Costa Pacifica Kicks Offer Summer Program in the Eastern Mediterranean

The Costa Pacifica is kicking off its summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean today. Marking the start of a new operation for Costa Cruises, the 2009-built vessel is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to Greece, Italy and Malta.

Announced in 2022, the itinerary includes Taranto as a new port of call and a homeport option for the Italian company.

In addition to one full day at sea, the week-long cruise also features visits to Santorini, Mykonos, Catania and Valletta.

According to Costa, the itinerary allows guests to combine the best of the Greek Islands with two of the most popular regions for international tourism in Italy, Puglia and Sicily, and the island of Malta in a single holiday.

With a total of 19 sailings through early October, the itinerary is part of Costa’s 2023 summer program in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In addition to the Costa Pacifica, the Costa Deliziosa is also set to cruise in the region during the entire season. Sailing from Marghera and Trieste, the ship is set to offer seven-night cruises to the Adriatic and Greece that also feature visits to Croatia and Montenegro.

A third ship, the Costa Fortuna, is also scheduled to sail in the region during a series of 14-night cruises that combine destinations both in the Western and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Three additional ships – including the company’s largest vessels, the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda – are set to spend the summer cruising in the Western Mediterranean with itineraries that feature visits to Italy, France and Spain.

Built in Italy, the Costa Pacifica originally debuted in 2009. A sister to the Costa Serena, the 114,500-ton ship features interiors designed by architect Joe Farcus and has the music as inspiration for its public areas and décor.