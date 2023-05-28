Costa Cruises 2023 Summer Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet in service again, Costa Cruises is set for its biggest summer program in four years.
Concentrating its capacity in Europe, the Italian company is deploying its two biggest ships – the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda – in the Western Mediterranean.
The brand will also offer itineraries in the Canaries, the Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as Asia – where the Costa Serena is operating under charter agreements.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:
Western Mediterranean and the Canaries
Costa Toscana
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Genoa, Civitavecchia and Cagliari (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean with visits to ports in Italy, Spain and France including Cagliari and Naples
Sailing Season: April 7 to November 16
Costa Smeralda
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Built: 2019
Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long in the Western Mediterranean to different ports in Italy, Spain and France such as Ibiza and Palermo
Sailing Season: May 19 to September 4
Costa Diadema
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Built: 2014
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to La Spezia, Ibiza and Ajaccio, in addition to other ports in Italy, Spain and Marseille
Sailing Season: May 22 to October 29
Costa Fortuna
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Málaga (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Two-week cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Canaries visiting up to five locations including Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Las Palmas, La Gomera and Tenerife as well as Madeira, Malaga, Savona and Civitavecchia
Sailing Season: April 29 to June 10; September 2 and 16
Eastern Mediterranean
Costa Deliziosa
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Built: 2010
Homeports: Venice/Marghera, Trieste and Bari (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and the Adriatic featuring visits to Split, Kotor, Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and more
Sailing Season: May 13 to November 18
Costa Pacifica
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Built: 2009
Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands, Malta, Sicily and Southern Italy visiting Catania, Taranto, Valletta, Mykonos and Santorini
Sailing Season: June 3 to September 30
Costa Fortuna
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Built: 2003
Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Messina (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Two-week cruises to the Greek and Balearic Islands visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Messina, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille
Sailing Season: June 24 to August 19
Northern Europe
Costa Firenze
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Built: 2020
Homeports: Kiel (Germany); and Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting Bergen, Stavanger, Geiranger, Hellesylt and more
Sailing Season: May 19 to September 9
Costa Fascinosa
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Built: 2012
Homeports: Kiel (Germany)
Length: Nine and 12 nights
Itineraries: Two different itineraries to the Baltic and Norway featuring visits to Cape North, in addition to other ports in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and more
Sailing Season: June 15 to September 7
Costa Favolosa
Capacity:3,012
Built: 2011
Homeports: Amsterdam and Ijmuiden (Netherlands); and Bremerhaven (Germany)
Length: 13 to 21 nights
Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the British Islands, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Norwegian Fjords and more
Sailing Season: May 27 to August 27
Asia
Costa Serena
Capacity:4,000
Built: 2007
Homeports: Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan); Laem Chabang (Thailand); Busan and Sokcho (South Korea); and more
Length: Three to seven nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries in Southeast Asia and the Far East chartered to local operators
Sailing Season: May 11 to October 10