Costa Cruises 2023 Summer Deployment Breakdown

With its entire fleet in service again, Costa Cruises is set for its biggest summer program in four years.

Concentrating its capacity in Europe, the Italian company is deploying its two biggest ships – the Costa Toscana and the Costa Smeralda – in the Western Mediterranean.

The brand will also offer itineraries in the Canaries, the Eastern Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as Asia – where the Costa Serena is operating under charter agreements.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full deployment for the season. Here’s the breakdown:

Western Mediterranean and the Canaries

Costa Toscana

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Genoa, Civitavecchia and Cagliari (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean with visits to ports in Italy, Spain and France including Cagliari and Naples

Sailing Season: April 7 to November 16

Costa Smeralda

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Built: 2019

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Palermo (Italy); Barcelona (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long in the Western Mediterranean to different ports in Italy, Spain and France such as Ibiza and Palermo

Sailing Season: May 19 to September 4

Costa Diadema

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Built: 2014

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Valencia and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean featuring visits to La Spezia, Ibiza and Ajaccio, in addition to other ports in Italy, Spain and Marseille

Sailing Season: May 22 to October 29

Costa Fortuna

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Savona and Civitavecchia (Italy); Barcelona and Málaga (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Canaries visiting up to five locations including Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Las Palmas, La Gomera and Tenerife as well as Madeira, Malaga, Savona and Civitavecchia

Sailing Season: April 29 to June 10; September 2 and 16

Eastern Mediterranean

Costa Deliziosa

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Built: 2010

Homeports: Venice/Marghera, Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and the Adriatic featuring visits to Split, Kotor, Corfu, Mykonos, Santorini and more

Sailing Season: May 13 to November 18

Costa Pacifica

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Built: 2009

Homeports: Catania and Taranto (Italy)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Greek Islands, Malta, Sicily and Southern Italy visiting Catania, Taranto, Valletta, Mykonos and Santorini

Sailing Season: June 3 to September 30

Costa Fortuna

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Built: 2003

Homeports: Savona, Civitavecchia and Messina (Italy); Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca (Spain); and Marseille (France)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruises to the Greek and Balearic Islands visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Messina, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Kefalonia, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona and Marseille

Sailing Season: June 24 to August 19

Northern Europe

Costa Firenze

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Built: 2020

Homeports: Kiel (Germany); and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Norwegian Fjords visiting Bergen, Stavanger, Geiranger, Hellesylt and more

Sailing Season: May 19 to September 9

Costa Fascinosa

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Built: 2012

Homeports: Kiel (Germany)

Length: Nine and 12 nights

Itineraries: Two different itineraries to the Baltic and Norway featuring visits to Cape North, in addition to other ports in Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and more

Sailing Season: June 15 to September 7

Costa Favolosa

Capacity:3,012

Built: 2011

Homeports: Amsterdam and Ijmuiden (Netherlands); and Bremerhaven (Germany)

Length: 13 to 21 nights

Itineraries: Varied itineraries to the British Islands, Western Europe, Iceland, Greenland, the Norwegian Fjords and more

Sailing Season: May 27 to August 27

Asia

Costa Serena

Capacity:4,000

Built: 2007

Homeports: Keelung and Kaohsiung (Taiwan); Laem Chabang (Thailand); Busan and Sokcho (South Korea); and more

Length: Three to seven nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries in Southeast Asia and the Far East chartered to local operators

Sailing Season: May 11 to October 10