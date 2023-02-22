Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Sets Sail on Crossing Ahead of Summer in Europe

Concluding its winter season in North America, Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas is in Miami today for a transatlantic crossing to Europe.

The 12-night repositioning voyage is set to end in Barcelona and, in addition to ten full days at sea, includes visits to two other ports in Spain: Málaga and Valencia.

Following the cruise, which ends on March 21, the Symphony of the Seas is set to visit a Spanish shipyard before kicking off a summer program in Europe.

During the scheduled drydock, the 2018-built cruise ship is set to undergo routine maintenance, as well as class work and other minor upgrades and refreshments.

On April 16, the Symphony resumes service with a series of seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean.

Sailing from Barcelona every Sunday, the vessel offers a regular itinerary that includes ports of call in Italy, Spain and France, such as Naples, Palma de Mallorca and Marseille.

The Symphony also visits Civitavecchia for shore excursions to Rome and La Spezia for tours to Florence and the Tuscany region.

After the European program, the vessel returns to the United States in November for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Sailing from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, the itineraries feature popular destinations in Southern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

An enlarged and improved version of the original Oasis-class ships, the Symphony of the Seas served as the world’s biggest cruise ship between 2018 – when it entered service – and 2022.

With capacity for over 5,400 passengers, the 227,625-ton vessel has several distinctive features, such as the ten-deck drop Ultimate Abyss dry slide, and the Central Park, a park at sea with real plants and a complete set of shops and restaurants.

Other highlights include the AquaTheater, an open-air, fountain-filled show lounge and the Boardwalk, an external promenade that offers dining and shopping venues, a real carousel and more.