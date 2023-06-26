Limbo Fleet: These Cruise Ships Are Looking For New Owners

While almost all of the global cruise ship fleet is back in service coming out of the pandemic, some vessels continue to sit in limbo around the world. From coastal and expedition vessels to large contemporary cruise ships, Cruise Industry News gathered the latest on some of these vessels.

Braemar

Last Operator: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 977 guests

Tonnage: 25,000

Location: Rosyth, Scotland

The Braemar continues to look for a new operator after recently completing 30 years. Out of the plans of Fred. Olsen Cruise Line, the 977-guest cruise ship has been out of service since 2020 and is currently laid-up in Rosyth, Scotland.

Ocean Atlantic

Last Operator: Albatros Expeditions

Year Built: 1985

Capacity: 198 guests

Tonnage: 12,798

Location: Las Palmas, Spain

Part of the SunStone Ships’ fleet, the Ocean Atlantic is looking for a new operator. Out of service since mid-2022, the expedition ship was more recently operated by Albatros Expeditions as part of a long-term charter contract.

Ocean Diamond

Last Operator: Quark Expeditions

Year Built: 1986

Capacity: 189 guests

Tonnage: 8,282

Location: Las Palmas, Spain

In a similar situation, the Ocean Diamond is currently anchored off Las Palmas, in Gran Canaria. Last operated by Quark Expeditions, the expedition vessel – which is owned by SunStone Ships – is waiting for a new operator after the conclusion of all of its previous charter contracts.

Dream Goddess (Ex-Berlin)

Last Operator: FTI Cruises

Year Built: 1980

Capacity: 352 guests

Tonnage: 9,570

Location: Perama, Greece

Sold after the closure of FTI Cruises in 2020, the former Berlin continues to sit in limbo. While the owners planned to convert it into a private yacht, the 352-guest vessel remained docked in a Greek shipyard, with no further plans or updates on its future known at press time.

Celestyal Crystal

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 950 guests

Tonnage: 25,600

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Currently in service in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Celestyal Crystal is currently facing an uncertain future. Set to be replaced by the new Celestyal Journey, the vessel has no schedule beyond next September and appears to be out of Celestyal Cruises’ plans.

Minerva

Last Operator: Swan Hellenic Cruises

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 12,892

Location: Elefsis, Greece

In service for the original Swan Hellenic Cruises when the company collapsed, the Minerva was sold for a new owner in 2017. While the new proprietor reportedly planned a private yacht conversion, the 350-guest ship remained out of service in Greece to this day.

Golden Horizon

Last Operator: Tradewind Voyages

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 300 guests

Tonnage: 8,770

Location: Split, Croatia

After seeing its entire future schedule cancelled due to sanctions related to the Russia/Ukraine war, the Golden Horizon has been docked in Croatia since mid-2021. With Tradewind Voyages also facing sanctions, the sailing vessel currently faces uncertain times.

Aegean Odyssey

Last Operator: Road Scholar

Year Built: 1973

Capacity: 350 guests

Tonnage: 11,500

Location: Lavrio, Greece

One of the oldest active cruise ships, the Aegean Odyssey appears to be looking for a new operator. Laid up in Greece since late 2022, the 1973-built vessel spent the last few years sailing for Road Scholar as part of a three-year charter agreement.

Blue Sapphire

Last Operator: Selectum Blu Cruises

Year Built: 1981

Capacity: 750 guests

Tonnage: 37,000

Location: Antalya, Turkey

With its program for 2023 now cancelled, the Blue Sapphire is facing an uncertain future. Originally in service for Hapag-Lloyd as the Europa, the 1981-built is currently docked in Turkey and recently saw its flag changed to St. Kitts and Nevis.

National Geographic Islander

Last Operator: Lindblad Expeditions

Year Built: 1995

Capacity: 46 guests

Tonnage: 1,065

Location: La Libertad, Ecuador

Replaced by the former Crystal Esprit, the National Geographic Islander is currently laid up in South America. With capacity to just 46 guests, the coastal cruise ship had been sailing for Lindblad Expeditions in the Galapagos since 2005.

Astoria

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Year Built: 1948/1994

Capacity: 520 guests

Tonnage: 16,100

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Contrary to several scrapping rumors, the Astoria remains docked in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. One of the oldest cruise ships in service when the pandemic broke, the 1948-built remains out of service since early 2020.

Pacific Venus

Last Operator: Venus Cruise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 696 guests

Tonnage: 26,518

Location: Aioi, Japan

After seeing its operator shutting down earlier this year, the 1998-built Pacific Venus is currently sitting in limbo. With no plans announced for its future, the Japanese-flagged cruise ship is laid up near Kobe, one of its former homeports in Japan.

Mykonos Magic (ex-Costa Magica)

Last Operator: Costa Cruises

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Location: Astakos, Greece

Out of service since 2020, the former Costa Magica is currently laid up in Astakos, Greece. Now named Mykonos Magic, the 2004-built vessel joined the Seajets fleet after being sold by Costa Cruises earlier this year.

Queen of the Oceans (ex-Oceana)

Last Operator: P&O Cruises

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Tonnage: 90,000

Location: Patra, Greece

The former Oceana is also laid up after being acquired by Seajets. The Greek ferry operator bought the 1999-built ship from P&O Cruises in 2020, renaming it Queen of the Oceans.

Aegean Majesty (ex-Veendam)

Last Operator: Holland America Line

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,350 guests

Tonnage: 55,819

Location: Aigio, Greece

In a similar situation, the former Veendam was also bought by Seajets in 2020. Renamed Aegean Majesty, the 1,350-guest vessel has been docked in Greece ever since the transaction.

Majesty (ex-Majesty of the Seas)

Last Operator: Royal Caribbean International

Year Built: 1992

Capacity: 2,354 guests

Tonnage: 73,941

Location: Piraeus, Greece

Completing Seajets’ fleet of cruise ships, the ex-Majesty of the Seas is also laid up in Greece. Formerly operated by Royal Caribbean International, the 1992-built vessel is presently docked in Piraeus since 2021, with no plans for its future known at press time.

Other cruise ships currently for sale include: