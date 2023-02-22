Here Are The Last Five Cruise Ship Transactions

The market for secondhand cruise ship continues its uptick trend in 2023, with several new transactions completed over the first two months of the year.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the more relevant ship moves that took place in February and early March.

For a complete overview of market, see the new Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

World DreamCapacity: 3,400 guests

Tonnage: 150,000

Year built: 2017

Move: Sold to Cruise Saudi; renamed Manara

Date: March 2023

Laid up since the collapse of Genting Hong Kong in 2022, the World Dream was recently sold following an auction in Singapore.

Originally built for Dream Cruises, the 150,000-ton vessel was acquired by Cruise Saudi, who renamed it Manara. The ship is now expected to undergo a major refit before resuming service this summer.

Aegean Goddess

Capacity: 1,258 guests

Tonnage: 55,819

Year built: 1993

Former names: Ryndam and Pacific Aria

Move: Sold to Celestyal Cruises; renamed Celestyal Journey

Date: February 2023

Formerly operated by Holland America Line as the Ryndam, the Aegean Goddess was acquired by Celestyal Cruises in February.

Sold to Seajets in 2020, the 1993-built cruise ship spent the last three years laid up in Greece. Set to be renamed Celestyal Journey, the 1,258-guest vessel is projected to launch service in the Eastern Mediterranean following a 21 million euro refurbishment.

Costa Magica

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Year built: 2004

Move: Sold to Seajets; renamed Mykonos Magic

Date: February 2023

After three years out of service, the Costa Magica left the Costa Cruises’ fleet in early February. Bought by Seajets, the vessel was renamed Mykonos Magic and sailed to Greece – where it’s currently in laid up.

Similar to the other cruise ships acquired by the Greek shipowner, the 103,000-ton cruise ship is expected to remain out of service while waiting for a new operator.

Costa Serena

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Tonnage: 112,000

Year built: 2007

Move: Chartered to local tour operators in Asia

Date: February 2023

The Costa Serena will spend four months sailing in Asia following a charter agreement with local tour operators in South Korea and Taiwan.

Laid up since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Costa Cruises vessel is set to offer 30 cruises in the Far East between June and September 2023.

Gemini

Capacity: 960 guests

Tonnage: 19,093

Year built: 1992

Former names: Crown Jewel, SuperStar Gemini, Vision Star and Celestyal Nefeli

Move: To be operated by Life at Sea Cruises

Date: February 2023

Currently sailing for Miray Cruises, the Gemini is set to be operated by Life at Sea Cruises starting in November 2023.

Under the new brand, the 1992-built cruise ship will offer a three-year cruise as part of a new all-inclusive product that allows guests cruise, live and work onboard.