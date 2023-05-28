Celestyal Cruises Unveils Details of Celestyal Journey

Celestyal has unveiled details of its new ship, the Celestyal Journey, after its extensive multimillion refurbishment and technical overhaul.

The Celestyal Journey, set to launch on September 2, 2023, features 630 Dream Suites and Cosmos Cabins, including 120 Junior Dream Suites and 28 Grand Dream Suites. The cruise line will also be debuting its first-ever penthouse with a private terrace named the Stargazer Suite. In addition, the ship also boasts 80 percent outside cabins, with 55 percent exterior Cosmos Cabins.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Celestyal, and we are looking forward to working closely with our trade partners to highlight our much-elevated onboard product alongside our renowned brand proposition of destination-rich, immersive travel experiences,” said Lee Haslett, Celestyal CCO. “Our goal is to immerse our agent and operator partners in the Celestyal Journey via in-person ship visits, fam trips and training to expand their product knowledge and truly benefit their customers. We are excited about this next chapter and the opportunity to grow together.”

Guests onboard the Celestyal Journey can also look forward to exclusive dining experiences, from moonlight dining in Thalassa to Mediterranean delicacies at the Smoked Olive restaurant. Additionally, travelers can enjoy everything grilled at Grill Seekers or taste the Asian-inspired menu at Pink Moon.

There is also a cooking demonstration area onboard and a private dining experience at the new Chef’s Table. For champagne and cocktails, guests can visit the new Fizz Club and The Grapevine Wine Cellar for wine tasting.

The ship is also elevating the Mediterranean-style offering with The Sozo Experience, an entire deck inspired by the Greek custom of Sozo, a tradition of wellness of mind, body and spirit.

For entertainment, guests can opt for The Amphitheatro, live music throughout the ship, cooking workshops, lectures and more. There is also a range of activities and facilities designed for kids to keep the younger guests entertained.

The Celestyal Journey will commence its inaugural season by sailing Idyllic Aegean sailings visiting Athens, Thessaloniki, Kavala, Istanbul, Dikili, Kusadasi and Patmos starting on September 2.