July Update: MSC Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With a fleet of 22 cruise ships, MSC Cruises is concentrating its capacity in Europe for the summer.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of July 21, 2023:

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Norwegian Fjords

After entering service in June, the MSC Euribia continues to offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Norwegian Fjords. Sailing from Germany and Denmark, the itineraries feature visits to different ports, such as Flam, Alesund and Maloy.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from PortMiami on a year-round basis, the MSC Seascape offers week-long cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas. This week, the 2022-built vessel is offering an itinerary to the Western Caribbean that includes visits to Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica and the Bahamas.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Leading MSC’s 13-ship summer lineup in the Mediterranean, the MSC World Europa is offering week-long cruises to Italy, Spain, France and Malta. The ship’s itinerary features visits to Genoa, Messina, Naples, Barcelona, Marseille and Valletta.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Also included in MSC’s summer program in the Mediterranean, the MSC Seashore is offering seven-night cruises to Italy, Spain and France. Set to be repeated through October, the vessel’s regular itinerary sails to Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Ibiza, Valencia and Marseille.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Virtuosa is currently cruising in the Western Mediterranean as part of a 14-night cruise that sailed from Southampton on July 15. Before returning to the same port on July 29, the Meraviglia-Class ship is set to visit a total of seven ports in France, Spain and Portugal.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Another MSC vessel cruising in the Western Mediterranean, the Grandiosa is offering week-long cruises to Italy, Spain, France and Tunisia. In July, the ship’s regular itinerary features stops in Genoa, Naples, Palermo, Barcelona, France and Tunis.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: Far East

The MSC Bellissima continues to sail in Asia after marking MSC Cruises’ return to the region in April. The 4,500-guest vessel is presently offering different itineraries to the Far East departing from Japan.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview is also proposing seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Spain, France and Italy, the 2018-built ship visits several popular ports in the region, including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia and Civitavecchia.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The MSC Seaside continues to offer a series of three- to seven-night cruises from Port Canaveral. Sailing from its Central Florida homeport, the 4,140-guest ship visits different destinations in Mexico, Honduras and the Bahamas.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After kicking off a year-round program of cruises from the port in April, the MSC Meraviglia continues to sail from New York City. In a first for MSC Cruises, the 4,500-guest vessel is offering seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Florida.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Preziosa is spending the summer in Northern Europe. Before returning to South America in October, the Fantasia-Class ship is offering a series of ten- to 12-night cruises in the region that include ports of call in the British Islands, Iceland, Norway and more.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Divina is offering week-long cruises to the Greek Islands and Malta departing from Italy. Set to be repeated through the end of the summer, the vessel’s itinerary includes visits to Civitavecchia, Syracuse, Valletta, Santorini and Mykonos.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

Complementing MSC Cruises’ offering in the Western Mediterranean, the MSC Magnifica is offering seven-night cruises to Spain, France and Italy. Cruising to less visited ports of call, the vessel’s regular itinerary features visits to Valencia, Tarragona, Toulon, Genoa, Livorno and Civitavecchia.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean for the summer, the MSC Splendida is offering eight- to ten-night itineraries in the region visiting Italy, Turkey and Greece. The program includes visits to Istanbul, Mykonos, Piraeus and other popular ports in the region.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Location: Northern Europe

Sailing out of Germany and Denmark, the MSC Fantasia is presently offering a series of itineraries in Northern Europe. With varied cruise lengths, the ship’s program includes destinations in Norway, the Baltic, Iceland, the North Sea, Western Europe and more.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The MSC Poesia is currently wrapping up a 21-night cruise to Iceland and Greenland. Sailing from Denmark and Germany, the itinerary featured visits to a total of nine destinations in the region, such as Reykjavik, Qaqortoq and Kirkwall.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Orchestra is offering ten-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean that also feature visits to Portugal and the Atlantic. The ship’s regular itinerary is also highlighted by visits to less usual ports in the region, such as Olbia, in Sardinia, and Minorca, in the Baleares.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Based in Greece, the MSC Musica is cruising in the Eastern Mediterranean. Through October, the 2006-built ship offers a series of 26 seven-night cruises to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol and Mykonos.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Sailing out of Monfalcone, the MSC Opera is offering a program of week-long cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean. Visiting Greece and Italy, the ship’s itinerary visits Argostoli, Heraklion, Rhodes and Bari.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC Cruises’ ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Lirica is offering seven-night cruises to Greece, Montenegro, Italy and Croatia. In July, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Zakynthos, Corfu, Kotor, Bari, Venice and Dubrovnik.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Sinfonia is also spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean. Along with its sister ships MSC Opera, MSC Lirica and MSC Armonia, the 2002-built vessel is offering a series of week-long cruises to Italy, Greece and Croatia that include visits to Venice, Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Completing the MSC Cruises’ fleet in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Armonia is offering week-long cruises departing from Ancona and Venice. Sailing to Italy, Montenegro and Greece, the itineraries also feature stops in Kotor, Mykonos and Santorini.