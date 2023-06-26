July Update: Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Moves

The secondhand cruise ship market recently saw an uptick with more cruise lines announcing plans to acquire or sell vessels. More ships, meanwhile, are entering service for new and start up brands.

Cruise Industry News looks at the key cruise ship moves that took place between late May and early July.

For a complete overview of the market, see the Secondhand Report by Cruise Industry News.

AIDAaura

Capacity: 1,270 guests

Tonnage: 42,200

Year built: 2003

Move: Acquired by Miray International

Date: July 2023

The former AIDAaura will sail for Life at Sea Cruises on a three-year world voyage after leaving the AIDA Cruises fleet next September.

The 42,000-ton ship will be renamed Lara and will offer a series of welcoming events in Turkey before setting sail on November 1, the company said.

Ocean Odyssey and Ocean Explorer

Capacity: 140 guests each

Tonnage: 8,000 each

Year built: 2022 and 2021

Move: Out of service

Date: June 2023

The Ocean Odyssey and the Ocean Explorer are now sitting in limbo with their former operator, Vantage Travel, ceasing operations in late June.

Built for expedition cruising, the sister ships are owned by SunStone Ships but have been operating for the now bankrupt tour operator under long-term charter agreements since entering service in 2022 and 2021, respectively.

While three parties recently showed interest in acquiring Vantage’s assets, it remains to be seen if the vessel’s contracts will be included in a potential deal.

Manara

Capacity: 3,400 guests

Tonnage: 150,000

Year built: 2017

Former names: World Dream

Move: To be operated by Aroya Cruises

Date: June 2023

After more than a year in limbo, the former World Dream recently sailed to a shipyard in Germany to be prepared to resume service.

Acquired by Aroya Cruises earlier this year, the ship was renamed Manara and is now undergoing an extended refit at a drydock in Bremerhaven.

While details of the refurbishment are yet to be announced, the company – which was recently launched by Cruise Saudi – announced that it would offer an Arabian cruise experience. A startup date is also to be determined at press time.

Renaissance

Capacity: 1,258 guests

Tonnage: 55,451

Year built: 1993

Former names: Maasdam and Aegean Myth

Move: In service for CFC Croisières

Date: July 2023

The Renaissance is now in service for CFC Croisières. After a 30-million-euro refit in France, the former Maasdam kicked off its inaugural cruise for the startup brand in late June.

Previously operated by Holland America Line, the 1993-built ship is now offering a premium product for the French market.

The customized cruise experience includes not only cruises departing from French ports but also curated entertainment and culinary, as well as French-speaking crew members and more.

Ocean Voyager and Ocean Navigator

Capacity: 202 guests each

Tonnage: 4,954 each

Year built: 2001

Former names: Cape May Light and Cape Code Light, Victory I and Victory II

Move: For sale

Date: June 2023

American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Voyager and the Ocean Navigator are now available for sale through QPS Marine Ships.

Previously operated by Victory Cruise Lines, the 202-guest sister ships are set to complete their current programs in the Great Lakes before leaving the fleet of the company later this year.

Custom-built for coastal sailings and Great Lakes cruising, the U.S.-built vessels were previously named Victory I and Victory II and have also sailed for several different brands, including Haimark Line and Delta Queen Coastal Voyages.