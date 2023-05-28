CFC’s Renaissance Ready For Big Debut

Compagnie Française de Croisières (CFC) is preparing to welcome guests onboard its first ship, the Renaissance.

According to Mer et Marine, the vessel has recently concluded its extensive refurbishment at the Damen shipyard in Brest, France, and it is ready for its big debut.

Acquired from Seajets in 2022, the 1993-built ship spent over eight months at the French shipyard, where it underwent a comprehensive modernization and renovation.

Now sporting CFC’s livery and features, the vessel is reportedly receiving the finishing touches before its first commercial cruise, which is scheduled to depart on June 29.

Before debuting, the 1,285-guest ship is also offering a test cruise on June 23, said Mer et Marine. With the goal of getting ready for its inaugural events, the two-night sailing will visit Zeebrugge, in Belgium.

With the French actress Anne Parillaud serving as godmother, the Renaissance’s christening ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 28 in the French port of Le Havre.

On the following day, the vessel sets sail to on its maiden cruise: a ten-night voyage to the British Islands and Belgium.

Sailing roundtrip from Le Havre, the itinerary features visits to seven different ports, such as Invergordon, in Scotland, Lerwick, in the Shetland Islands, and Zeebrugge, in Belgium.

Continuing its inaugural season, the ship, which previously sailed as HAL’s Maasdam, is set to offer additional itineraries in Northern Europe before repositioning to the Mediterranean in September.

Based in the French port of Marseille, the program in the region features itineraries to different destinations, including the Greek Islands, the Canary Islands, the Western Mediterranean and more.

Concluding its inaugural season, the Renaissance will then offer a 68-cruise to the Caribbean and South America in early 2024.

Aiming at the French-speaking markets, the ship offers a “French identity,” CFC said, which includes not only cruises departing from French ports but also customized entertainment and culinary, as well as French-speaking crew members.