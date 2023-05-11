Here Are the Latest Five Cruise Ship Secondhand Moves

With several new transactions completed over the past few months. Cruise Industry News looks at some of the moves that took place between March and May.

For a complete overview, see the Secondhand Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Seabourn Odyssey

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year built: 2009

Move: Sold to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL)

Date: March 2023

The Seabourn Odyssey was sold to the MOL Group in March. Currently in service for Carnival’s Seabourn brand, the vessel will complete its previously announced schedule before being handed over to its new owners in August 2024.

Delivered by the T. Mariotti shipyard in 2009, the Odyssey was originally designed to offer ultra-luxury cruises around the world.

Birka Stockholm

Capacity: 1,800 guests

Tonnage: 34,924

Year built: 2004

Former names: Birka Paradise

Move: Sold to Rederi AB Gotland

Date: March 2023

After three years waiting for a new operator, the Birka Stockholm was acquired by Rederi AB Gotland in March. Laid-up in Scandinavia since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 34,924-ton cruise ship was previously operated by Birka Cruises on a series of short cruises in Sweden and Finland.

After buying the 1,800-guest ship for 38 million euro, the new operator plan to use it on cruises between Stockholm, Mariehamn and Visby starting in the spring of 2024.

Caledonian Sky

Capacity: 114 guests

Tonnage: 4,200

Year built: 1991

Former names: Renaissance Six, Sun Viva 2, MegaStar Capricorn, Capri, Hebridean Spirit and Sunrise

Move: Acquired by Captain Cook Cruises Fiji

Date: May 2023

Captain Cook Cruises Fiji acquired the Caledonian Sky in May. Previously operated by APT Cruises, the 114-guest expedition ship will now be used in the company’s three- to 11-night itineraries across the Fiji Islands.

According to local reports, the ship will replace the Reef Endeavor – currently Captain Cook’s sole vessel – starting in November 2023.

World Voyager

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 9,300

Year built: 2020

Move: To be transferred to Atlas Ocean Voyages

Date: May 2023

In May, Mystic Cruises announced plans to transfer ships between two of its brands. Originally in service for Nicko Cruises, the World Voyager will soon move to the fleet of Atlas Ocean Voyages, joining its sister ships World Navigator and World Traveller.

The 200-guest expedition ship will enter service for the U.S.-based brand in December, debuting with a program of fly-cruises in Antarctica.

Ocean Diamond

Capacity: 189 guests

Tonnage: 8,282

Year built: 1973

Former names: Begonia, Explorer Starship, Song of Flower and Le Diamant

Move: Looking for new operator after completing charter contracts

Date: May 2023

The Ocean Diamond is looking for a new operator following the completion of its long-term charter contracts. After wrapping up a final season for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica in April, the expedition vessel is now on the market.

Owned by SunStone Ships, the 189-guest vessel operated for different operators over the past few years, including Iceland ProCruises and Grand Circle Cruise Line.