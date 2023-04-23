World Voyager Moving to Atlas from Nicko Cruises

Atlas Ocean Voyages will welcome a third ship as the World Voyager will move from Nicko Cruises to Mystic’s U.S. brand in September.

The company said the ship would work better with the Atlas brand, citing the ongoing recession in Germany and soft demand for high-priced expedition sailings; a farewell voyage is planned to coincide with Hamburg Cruise Days.

The World Voyager launched in spring of 2021, part of a multi-ship series of 200-guest expedition ships Mystic is building at West Sea in Portugal. Other ships have been delivered for service for Atlas, which currently has two vessels. The company’s first ship, the World Explorer, sails on charter agreements for operators such as Quark Expeditions.

The company said that Nicko Cruises will now focus its ocean product on the Vasco Da Gama, a premium ship with capacity for about 1,000 guests.

“We are still convinced of the advantages of the small expedition ship, but we see a significantly higher demand for expedition cruises in the luxury segment from our U.S sister company. This strategic decision will enable us to concentrate even more consistently on the VASCO DA GAMA offshore product, which is in great demand on the German market in the future,” said Guido Laukamp, danaging mirector of nicko cruises.