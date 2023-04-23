Cruise Orderbook: 61 New Ships Set to Debut Though 2028

According to the latest cruise ship orderbook, a total of 61 new ocean-going ships are set to enter service through 2028.

With a value of over $41 billion, the newbuilds will add a total of 139,345 berths to the global cruise market.

One of the highlights of the current orderbook, the luxury sector has a sizeable number of ships scheduled to debut over the next few years.

[Download a pdf of the orderbook here]

In addition to traditional brands such as Silversea Cruises, Viking Ocean and Regent, the list includes ships for several newcomers.

Among the new players is MSC Cruises’ Explora Journeys, who has six 922-guest ships ordered, and Orient Express, a brand of the hotel giant Accor who is entering the cruise market with two ultra-luxury sailing ships.

Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Emerald, Seabourn, Mystic and other brands also have upscale vessels slated to debut over the next five years.

With an average capacity of 2,284 guests, the ships currently on order come in all sizes. The smallest, for instance, is Project Sama’s 100-guest ultra-luxury vessel, while the largest is Royal Caribbean International’s Icon of the Seas.

In final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku, in Finland, the 250,000-ton ship is set to debut in late 2023 as the world’s largest ever cruise ship. Surpassing the Wonder of the Seas, which holds the title since 2022, the new vessel will have capacity for over 5,600 passengers in double occupancy.

Other large cruise ships set to debut soon include Carnival Cruise Line’s 5,400-berth Carnival Jubilee, Royal Caribbean’s 5,714-guest Utopia of the Seas and MSC Cruises’ 5,400-passenger MSC World America.

On the average, the ships currently on order have a cost of approximately $685 million.

Shipyards with cruise ship orders include major players such as Italy’s Fincantieri, France’s Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Germany’s Meyer Werft and Finland’s Meyer Turku, as well as others, including Vietnam’s Halong Shipyard, Portugal’s West Sea and Croatia’s Brodosplit.

China is also entering the market with the construction of two 5,000-guest vessels for the local brand Adora Cruises.