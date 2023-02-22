Here Are All the New Luxury Cruise Ships On Order

Just under $12 billion of new luxury cruise ships are set to debut between now and the end of the decade, ranging in size from 100 guests to just under 1,000, according to the 2023 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.
Swan Hellenic – Diana
Capacity: 192 Guests | Tonnage: 12,500 | Estimated Cost $170,000,000 | 2023 Debut
Emerald – Sakara
Capacity: 100 Guests | Tonnage: 10,000 | Estimated Cost $100,000,000 | Debut 2023
Viking – Viking Saturn
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2023
Scenic – Eclipse II
Capacity: 228 Guests | Tonnage: 16,500 | Estimated Cost $185,000,000 | Debut 2023
Explora Journeys – Explora I
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2023
Seabourn – Pursuit
Capacity: 264 Guests | Tonnage: 23,000 | Estimated Cost $225,000,000 | Debut 2023
Silversea – Silver Nova
Capacity: 728 Guests | Tonnage: 54,700 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2023
Regent – Grandeur
Capacity: 750 Guests | Tonnage: 54,000 | Estimated Cost $545,000,000 | Debut 2023
Explora Journeys – Explora II
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2024
Silversea – Silver Ray
Capacity: 728 Guests | Tonnage: 54,700 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2024
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2024
Mystic/Atlas – World Seeker
Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024
Ritz-Carlton – Ilma
Capacity: 456 Guests | Tonnage: 37,000 | Estimated Cost $350,000,000 | Debut 2024
Mystic/Atlas – World Adventurer
Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024
Mystic/Atlas – World Discoverer
Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024
Four Seasons – Unnamed
Capacity: 180 Guests | Tonnage: 20,000 | Estimated Cost $425,000,000 | Debut 2025
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2025
Ritz-Carlton – Luminara
Capacity: 456 Guests | Tonnage: 37,000 | Estimated Cost $350,000,000 | Debut 2025
Orient Express – Unnamed
Capacity: 108 Guests | Tonnage: 30,000 | Estimated Cost $300,000,000 | Debut 2026
Explora Journeys – Explora III
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2026
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2026
Project Sama – Unnamed
Capacity: 100 Guests | Tonnage: 2,300 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2026
Explora Journeys – Explora IV
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2027
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2027
Orient Express – Unnamed
Capacity: 108 Guests | Tonnage: 30,000 | Estimated Cost $300,000,000 | Debut 2027
Explora Journeys – Explora V
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 70,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2027
Explora Journeys – Explora VI
Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 70,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2028
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2028
Viking – Unnamed
Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2028