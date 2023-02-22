Here Are All the New Luxury Cruise Ships On Order

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Just under $12 billion of new luxury cruise ships are set to debut between now and the end of the decade, ranging in size from 100 guests to just under 1,000, according to the 2023 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Swan Hellenic – Diana

Diana Float Out

Capacity: 192 Guests | Tonnage: 12,500 | Estimated Cost $170,000,000 | 2023 Debut

 

Emerald – Sakara

Emerald - Sakara

Capacity: 100 Guests | Tonnage: 10,000 | Estimated Cost $100,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Viking – Viking Saturn

Viking - Viking Saturn

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Scenic – Eclipse II

Scenic - Eclipse II

Capacity: 228 Guests | Tonnage: 16,500 | Estimated Cost $185,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Explora Journeys – Explora I

Explora Journeys - Explora I

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Seabourn – Pursuit

Seabourn - Pursuit

Capacity: 264 Guests | Tonnage: 23,000 | Estimated Cost $225,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Silversea – Silver Nova

Silversea - Silver Nova

Capacity: 728 Guests | Tonnage: 54,700 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Regent – Grandeur

Regent - Grandeur

Capacity: 750 Guests | Tonnage: 54,000 | Estimated Cost $545,000,000 | Debut 2023

 

Explora Journeys – Explora II

Explora Journeys - Explora II

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Silversea – Silver Ray

Silversea - Silver Ray

Capacity: 728 Guests | Tonnage: 54,700 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Mystic/Atlas – World Seeker

Mystic/Atlas - World Seeker

Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Ritz-Carlton – Ilma

Ritz-Carlton - Ilma

Capacity: 456 Guests | Tonnage: 37,000 | Estimated Cost $350,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Mystic/Atlas – World Adventurer

Mystic/Atlas - World Adventurer

Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Mystic/Atlas – World Discoverer

Mystic/Atlas - World Discoverer

Capacity: 200 Guests | Tonnage: 9,300 | Estimated Cost $80,000,000 | Debut 2024

 

Four Seasons – Unnamed

Four Seasons - Unnamed

Capacity: 180 Guests | Tonnage: 20,000 | Estimated Cost $425,000,000 | Debut 2025

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2025

 

Ritz-Carlton – Luminara

Ritz-Carlton - Luminara

Capacity: 456 Guests | Tonnage: 37,000 | Estimated Cost $350,000,000 | Debut 2025

 

Orient Express – Unnamed

Orient Express - Unnamed

Capacity: 108 Guests | Tonnage: 30,000 | Estimated Cost $300,000,000 | Debut 2026

 

Explora Journeys – Explora III

Explora Journeys - Explora III

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2026

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2026

 

Project Sama – Unnamed

Project Sama - Unnamed

Capacity: 100 Guests | Tonnage: 2,300 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2026

 

Explora Journeys – Explora IV

Explora Journeys - Explora IV

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 64,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2027

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2027

 

Orient Express – Unnamed

Orient Express - Unnamed

Capacity: 108 Guests | Tonnage: 30,000 | Estimated Cost $300,000,000 | Debut 2027

 

Explora Journeys – Explora V

Explora Journeys - Explora V

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 70,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2027

 

Explora Journeys – Explora VI

Explora Journeys - Explora VI

Capacity: 922 Guests | Tonnage: 70,000 | Estimated Cost $600,000,000 | Debut 2028

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2028

 

Viking – Unnamed

Viking - Unnamed

Capacity: 930 Guests | Tonnage: 47,000 | Estimated Cost $400,000,000 | Debut 2028

