Adora Cruises Newbuild Receives First Water Slide

Currently under construction at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipyard in China, Adora Cruises’ first newbuild recently received the first components of its water park.

According to Chinese media, the 5,000-guest vessel – currently known by its project name H1508 – saw the installation of the largest structure of the amusement area: the main component of a five-meter-high bowl slide.

Made of fiberglass and acrylic plastic, the circular-shaped piece was put in position with the help of steel supports, marking the start of the construction of the water park.

With a diameter of about eight meters, the bowl slide is one of the three large water slides that will be installed onboard the yet-unnamed cruise ship.

A ceremony was held at the building dock to celebrate the milestone, which, according to local media, also marks the first time that a Chinese shipyard builds this kind of amusement feature.

When completed, the water park will also offer 11 water features for children, as well as ample sunbathing area.

Expected to debut by the end of 2023, the H1508 is the first large cruise ship to be built at a Chinese shipyard.

With a design based on Carnival’s Vista Class, the 135,000-ton vessel is said to offer a mix of Chinese- and Western-style features, including a selection of custom-created dining and entertainment venues.

Set to be followed by a sister ship in 2025, the H1508 will be operated by a homegrown cruise line, Adora Cruises.

Launched earlier this year, the brand is a joint venture between the China State Shipbuilding Company (CSSC) and Carnival Corporation.

Focusing on the local market, Adora is said to be committed to being the largest cruise line in Asia through year-round operations from multiple homeports throughout China.

In addition to its two newbuilds, the company also bought the Costa Atlantica and the Costa Mediterranea from Costa Cruises. Out of service since 2020, the sister ships are currently laid up in Europe.