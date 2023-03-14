Costa Atlantica Returns to Southern Europe

After several months anchored off the island of Cyprus, the Costa Atlantica recently returned to Southern Europe.

Currently on its way to Marseille, the Spirit-class vessel also visited two Italian ports in March: Augusta and Naples.

Three years after its last drydock, the 2000-built cruise ship is expected to undergo scheduled maintenance at a local shipyard once it arrives at the French port.

Originally operated by Costa Cruises, the Costa Atlantica was sold into Carnival Corporation’s joint venture with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) in 2018.

Handed over to its new owners a few days before the COVID-19 pandemic operational pause in early 2020, the vessel has remained out of revenue service.

Despite the change of ownership, the Atlantica also retained its original name, in addition to Costa’s colors and features.

In November 2022, the Carnival Corporation – CSSC joint venture revealed plans to launch service in China under the Adora Cruises brand.

With a newbuild under construction in Shanghai, the company intends to welcome its first guests in late 2023.

Plans for the service restart of the Costa Atlantica and its sister ship Costa Mediterranea – which was also sold to the joint-venture in 2018 – are yet to be confirmed.

The Atlantica originally debuted in 2000, becoming the first vessel in Carnival Corporation’s Spirit Class.

In addition to the Costa Mediterranea, the series of ships also include four ships operated by Carnival Cruise Line: the Carnival Spirit, the Carnival Miracle, the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Pride.

Built for Costa Cruises, the 2,100-guest ship served the company’s traditional markets in Europe for nearly 15 years before being repositioned to Asia in mid-2013.

Sailing year-round in the region through 2020, the Atlantica served different countries and markets, including Singapore, Taiwan, China and more.

In 2015, the ship also became the first to offer a world cruise from China. Sailing roundtrip from Shanghai, the 86-day itinerary included visits to 28 destinations in 18 different countries.