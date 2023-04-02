Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in April

April remains a busy month for cruise ship drydocks, with highlights including Ambassador’s Ambition and Silversea’s Silver Endeavour, which are set significant refurbishments.

For more insight in the cruise ship drydock and repair market, see the 2023 Drydock and Refurb Report by Cruise Industry News.

Here are some of the key projects taking place in April 2023:

Ambition

Cruise Line: Ambassador Cruise Line

Capacity: 1,428 passengers

Tonnage: 48,200

Year built: 1999

Drydock Period: April 1 to May 10

Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)

After serving as an accommodation ship in Scotland for more than six months, the Ambition recently sailed to the Lloyd Werft Shipyard in Bremerhaven, Germany.

Acquired by Ambassador Cruise Line in 2022, the 1999-built vessel is now set to undergo a major refurbishment and modernization before debuting for the British company in mid-May. The project also includes environmental upgrades that will make the ship IMO Tier III compliant.

Carnival Venezia

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 4,232 passengers

Tonnage: 135,500

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: March 16 to May 28

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Carnival Venezia is presently at the Navantia Shipyard in Cádiz. After completing its final sailing for Costa Cruises in December, the 2019-built vessel arrived at the Spanish facility – where it is being converted into a Carnival Cruise Line ship – in mid-March.

Work being carried out in Spain includes the addition of Carnival’s trademark venues, such as the Carnival Waterworks aqua park, the Piano Bar 88 and the adults-only sundeck Serenity. Debuting a new product for the brand, the Venezia will showcase the “Carnival Fun Italian Style” concept starting on May 29.

Silver Endeavour

Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises

Capacity: 200 guests

Tonnage: 19,800

Year built: 2021

Drydock Period: April 3 to May 6

Shipyard: San Giorgio del Porto (Genoa, Italy)

Silversea Cruises’ new Silver Endeavour is undergoing a major refurbishment at the San Giorgio del Porto Shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

After being acquired by the luxury brand in 2022, the expedition vessel is seeing the addition of new staterooms and suites, in addition to the removal of its casino and different updates to its décor and facilities.

Marella Voyager

Cruise Line: Marella Cruises

Capacity: 1,850 guests

Tonnage: 77,713

Year built: 1997

Drydock Period: April 16 to June 2

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

Currently sailing for TUI Cruises, the Mein Schiff Herz is set to undergo a major refurbishment and conversion before debuting as Marella Cruises’ Marella Voyager.

Set to enter service for the British brand in June, the 1997-built cruise ship will receive several new features, including a brand-new Mexican Eatery and a “secret” Speakeasy Bar.

The Voyager will also be equipped with Marella’s trademark venues, such as the Surf and Turf, Nonna’s and Snack Shack restaurants.

Costa Serena

Cruise Line: Costa Cruises

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Tonnage: 112,000

Year built: 2007

Drydock Period: March 31 to TBD

Shipyard: Sembcorp Marine (Singapore)

The Costa Serena is undergoing a scheduled drydock at the Semcorp Shipyard in Singapore.

After over three years out of revenue service, the Costa Cruises vessel is set to welcome guests back in Asia ahead of the local summer season.

During its shipyard stay, the 2007-built vessel is seeing routine maintenance, in addition to class work, hotel upkeep, general minor updates and technical overhauls.