Silversea to Introduce New Suite Categories on Endeavour

Silversea Cruises announced all-new suite categories onboard the Silver Endeavour ahead of the ship’s scheduled refurbishment in the San Giorgio del Porto shipyard in Italy, starting in April.

“Silver Endeavour’s refurbishment will strengthen her status as the world’s most luxurious expedition ship,” said Roberto Bruzzone, Silversea’s senior vice president of marine operations.

“With our guests’ cruise experience in mind, we are broadening her range of accommodation options by introducing two new suite categories, enriching a selection of public venues, and creating space for additional crew members to maintain one of the industry’s highest crew-to-guest ratios. Building on the success of her inaugural Antarctic season, Silver Endeavour will welcome travelers in the Arctic from June 2023, offering deeper connections and greater destination reach than ever.”

According to a press release, Silversea will be adding six new upper suites on deck eight and four new suites on deck five, introducing two new suite categories for guests to choose from.

The cruise line will install two Master Suites and four Signature Suites to increase guests’ accommodation options.

Starboard side on deck five, four Classic Veranda Suites will replace the medical center,which will relocate to the space currently occupied by the casino on deck four.

The Master Suites, located towards the ship’s aft, will provide 270-degree views from their verandas and living areas. Master suites will feature bedrooms with king-sized or twin beds, a walk-in closet; a spacious bathroom with a walk-in shower as well as a separate whirlpool bath.

The four new Signature Suites will feature spacious verandas, bedrooms with king-sized or twin beds, floor-to-ceiling windows, a walk-in closet as well as a bathroom with a walk-in shower.

The four Classic Veranda Suites will be located on the ship’s starboard side on deck four and each will maintain the traditional layout.

Additionally, Silversea plans on removing the casino on deck four, which will create space for four new crew cabins. The extra cabins mean that the ship’s expedition team will grow to 22.

New enhancements will also include the addition of handcrafted Lalique crystal panels in La Dame, the ship’s French restaurant.

Following its refurbishment in Genova, the Silver Endeavour will embark on two voyages in the British Isles and Iceland, prior to its inaugural Arctic season starting on June 3.