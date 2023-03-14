Carnival Cruise Line: 2024 Itinerary and Programs Highlights

With a new ship entering service and several deployment changes, Carnival Cruise Line has big plans for 2024.

As the company announces more details of its itineraries for the upcoming year, Cruise Industry News looks into the highlights the already announced deployment.

Carnival Firenze Debuts on the West Coast

Currently in service for Costa Cruises, the Costa Firenze is set to transfer to Carnival Cruise Line as part of the company’s Carnival Fun Italian Style concept.

Renamed Carnival Firenze, the 2021-built vessel is set to offer a year-round program of Mexican Riviera cruises departing from Long Beach starting in spring 2024.

Carnival Legend to Offer More Itineraries in Europe

Carnival Cruise Line is expanding its presence in Europe in 2024 with a summer program onboard the Carnival Legend.

Sailing in the region between April and October, the 2,200-guest vessel is set to offer a total of 17 cruises to the Mediterranean, the Greek Islands, Western Europe, the British Isles, Iceland and more.

Carnival Glory and Carnival Liberty Shift Homeports

The Carnival Liberty and the Carnival Glory are swapping homeports in May 2024. Sailing from New Orleans since 2019, the Glory is set to take over Liberty’s program of short cruises out of Port Canaveral.

The Carnival Liberty, meanwhile, repositions to the Big Easy to offer seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Carnival Panorama to Asia

In a unique twist, the Carnival Panorama is set to offer two transpacific itineraries in 2024. Sailing to and from the ship’s homeport in Long Beach, the month-long cruises link California to Asia via Japan, Southeast Asia, Alaska and Hawaii.

While the U.S. to Asia itinerary sets sail in late August, the Asia to U. S. voyage is set to depart in mid-October.

Fourth Ship to Galveston

Carnival is adding a fourth ship to its Galveston lineup for the 2024-2025 season. Repositioning from the West Coast, the Carnival Miracle is set to offer a series of nine- to 12-night cruises to the Caribbean and Panama Canal.

A total of 19 cruises departing from the Texas homeport are currently opened for booking, including a 12-night Carnival Journey to the Southern Caribbean that visits Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire and more.

Baltimore and Tampa Get Different Ships

Two of Carnival’s homeports are getting new ships in 2024: Baltimore and Tampa. In April, the Carnival Pride replaces the Legend offering a year-round program of cruises from the Maryland port.

Currently sailing from Baltimore, the Carnival Legend is set to reposition to Tampa in November following its summer program in Europe.

More Carnival Journeys

Carnival is also expanding its destination portfolio in 2024 with more Carnival Journeys. Described by the company as “limited series of special cruises made to amaze,” the sailings feature longer itineraries, usually visiting unusual ports and exotic destinations.

Highlights for the year include a 14-night cruise to Alaska onboard the Carnival Spirit, three cruises to Greenland onboard the Carnival Pride and more sailing to Hawaii with the Carnival Radiance.

Mobile, New York City, Miami, Port Canaveral and Galveston

Several homeports are also seeing continued developments in 2024. Mobile, for instance, will continue to serve as homeport for the Carnival Spirit after the ship’s debut in Alabama in late 2023.

Two ports are also getting new year-round operations: Miami and New York City. While the first receives an additional ship with the Carnival Magic, the second will see the first full year of the new Carnival Venezia.

With the new Carnival Jubilee in service from Galveston, the Carnival repositions to Port Canaveral in late 2023, kicking off a year-round program from the Central Florida homeport.