Norwegian Prima Returns to New York City for Spring Season

After completing its first winter program in the Caribbean, the Norwegian Prima returned to New York City today for a series of five- to seven-night itineraries to Bermuda.

Extending through mid-May, the spring program includes a total of five cruises to King’s Wharf – where the 2022-built ship is set to spend multiple days docked during each departure.

For its first departure from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal since debuting in the U.S. in May, the Norwegian Prima is offering a five-night cruise.

Also sailing to King’s Wharf, the itinerary includes two days docked at the Bermudian port, in addition to two full days at sea.

Set to spend the summer season in Europe, the Norwegian Prima is also offering a 11-night cruise to Iceland departing from New York City on May 14.

With 11 nights in length, the one-way voyage sails all the way to Reykjavik and also includes visits to four other ports in Iceland and Canada.

After sailing in different parts of the world, the Norwegian Prima is set to resume homeport operations out of New York City in late 2024.

Based in the Manhattan Cruise Terminal during the entire 2024-2025 winter season, the 3,100-guest ship is set to offer a series of ten- to 12-night cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean visiting ports that include Tortola, St. Lucia, St. Thomas, San Juan and more.

The Norwegian Prima is the first vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line’s new Prima Class. Being built for the brand at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the series of ships will comprise a total of six vessels by 2027.

According to Norwegian, the Prima was designed “to elevate the guest” experience offering with different features and upgraded offerings.

Among Prima’s facilities is the three-deck Prima Speedway, the world’s largest go-kart racetrack at sea, in addition to Indulge, an upscale food hall featuring indoor/outdoor seating.