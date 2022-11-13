Norwegian Prima Arrives to Port Canaveral for the First Time

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023.

On Dec.11, 2022, Norwegian Prima embarked on her first cruise from Port Canaveral, offering round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023, with calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to NCL’s own destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.

“We are thrilled to bring our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, to Port Canaveral with the opportunity to introduce her to the tens of millions of travelers that visit the Orlando area every year,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The city offers the ultimate family vacation destination, given its accessibility to attractions, the cruise port and easy airlift from almost anywhere in the world. There is fun for everyone, making it one of the best pre-and-post cruise cities.”

This year, Port Canaveral will welcome more NCL ships than ever before including the Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Prima, the newest ship of any cruise line to visit the port, the company said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” stated Port CEO, Captain John Murray. “We have a great partnership with NCLH and this important decision to homeport their newest, most innovative ship at our port underscores our commitment to support the expectations of our valued cruise partners.”