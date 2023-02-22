March Update: MSC Fleet Locations and Itineraries

Ahead of a big summer season in Europe, MSC Cruises’ fleet is deployed globally.

Here are the locations and itineraries of every MSC ship as of March 17, 2023:

MSC Euribia

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, France

Set to debut in time for the upcoming summer season in Northern Europe, the MSC Euribia is in final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. Following a christening ceremony in Copenhagen, the LNG-powered vessel kicks off its maiden season in June.

MSC Seascape

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Latest addition of MSC Cruises fleet, the MSC Seascape continues to sail a series of week-long cruises out of its homeport in Miami. After entering service in late November, the 4,560-guest vessel is offering a year-round program of Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

After debuting in the region in December, the new MSC World Europa is wrapping up its inaugural program in the Middle East. Set to spend the summer in the Western Mediterranean, the 205,700-ton ship is poised to start is repositioning cruise to Europe on March 24.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

The MSC Seashore is wrapping up its inaugural season in South America ahead of a summer program in the Western Mediterranean. Offering domestic cruising in Brazil since early December, the 2021-built vessel is setting sail on a transatlantic cruise back to Europe on March 25.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

The MSC Virtuosa is currently offering a series of seven-night cruises to England, France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. With multiple embarkation ports, the itinerary features visits to destinations including Southampton, Le Havre and Hamburg.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Sailing to Spain, Italy, France and Malta, the MSC Gransiosa continues to offer week-long itineraries in the Western Mediterranean. In March, the ship’s regular itinerary includes Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo and Valletta as ports of call.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Along with the Grandiosa, the MSC Bellissima continues to offer seven-night cruises in the Western Mediterranean through the end of March. Set to reposition to Asia for the summer, the Meraviglia-Class vessel sails to Spain, France and Italy on a weekly basis as part of its current itineraries.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

Set to be drydocked in late March, the MSC Seaview is currently returning to Europe. After completing a winter schedule in South America, the 2018-built vessel started a 17-night transatlantic crossing to Spain on March 12.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

The MSC Seaside continues to sail in the Southern Caribbean through early mid-April. Currently based in Barbados, the vessel is set to reposition to Port Canaveral for a summer program that includes three- to seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas, the Western Caribbean and more.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: The Bahamas

Set to kick off MSC’s first year-round program out of New York City in April, the MSC Meraviglia is wrapping up a winter season in the Caribbean. Currently based in Port Canaveral, the vessel offers three- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

Serving the Brazilian market, the MSC Preziosa is currently offering three- to eight-night cruises in South America. Sailing from Santos, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to different destinations in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, including Ilha Grande, Buenos Aires and Montevideo.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

The MSC Divina is kicking off a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean today. Sailing out of its Miami homeport, the 2012-built vessel is set to visit Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, Roatán in Honduras and also Ocean Cay in the Bahamas.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Sydney, Australia

Continuing its 2023 World Cruise, the MSC Magnifica is currently docked in Sydney, Australia. Sailing roundtrip from Italy, the vessel’s global itinerary started on January 5 and includes visits to South America, the South Pacific, Africa, Southeast Asia and more.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

The MSC Splendida continues to offer Red Sea cruises that visit Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Set to be repeated through mid-April, the ship’s regular seven-night itinerary includes visits to Aqaba, Safaga, Jeddah and Port Sokhna.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

Continuing its winter program in South America, the MSC Fantasia is currently offering three- and four-nights in Brazil. Sailing from Santos, the itineraries feature visits to Búzios, Ilha Bela, Balneário Camboriú and more.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Naha, Japan

The MSC Poesia is docked in the Japanese port of Naha today. Offering a 118-night world cruise, the vessel is poised to visit ports across the Caribbean, North America, the South Pacific, Asia and the Middle East before returning to Italy in early May.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Africa

The MSC Orchestra continues to offer different itineraries in Southern Africa. Sailing from Durban and Cape Town, the 2007-built vessel visits popular ports in Mozambique, Namibia and South Africa including Pomene, Walvis Bay and Port Elizabeth.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

The MSC Musica is sailing its final cruises in South America before starting its repositioning voyage back to Europe later this month. Following the transatlantic crossing, the vessel is set to offer a series of Eastern Mediterranean cruises visiting Israel, Greece, Turkey and Cyprus.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

The MSC Opera continues to cruise in the Middle East through mid-April. Sailing from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the 2004-built vessel visits ports in UAE and Oman during a series of seven-night itineraries in the region.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Mediterranean

The MSC Lirica is offering longer cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Atlantic. In addition to Italy, Spain and France, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to three different ports in Morocco and Spanish Morocco.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Status: In service

Location: Indian Ocean

After completing its winter program in South Africa, the MSC Sinfonia is sailing a repositioning cruise to Europe. Sailing through the Indian Ocean and the Middle East, the 30-night itinerary features visits to Mauritius, the Seychelles, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and more.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

Also returning to Europe after completing its winter season, the MSC Armonia is currently crossing the Atlantic on its way to the Eastern Mediterranean. Before kicking off the repositioning voyage, the 2001-built had been offering itineraries in South America since December.