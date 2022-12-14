MSC Celebrates the Arrival of the MSC Seashore to Brazil

MSC Cruises marked the arrival of the MSC Seashore to Brazil earlier this month with a special celebration onboard the vessel.

In the presence of over 2,000 invitees, the company staged a “Brazilian christening ceremony” for the 2021-built ship, which will spend the entire winter season sailing in the country.

The company’s local operations director, Márcia Leite, served as the godmother during the ceremony, which took place at the ship’s theater.

“We are very proud to celebrate the arrival of another new MSC Cruises ship,” said Adrian Ursilli, MSC Cruises Brazil country manager.

According to Ursilli, MSC has a “trademark tradition” of sending a different vessel to debut in the Brazilian market every year.

“This time it’s the MSC Seashore, a ship that was the newest of our fleet just 15 days ago,” Ursilli said.

Taking the title from the MSC Seaside, which debuted in the region for the 2021-2022 season, the MSC Seashore also became the largest cruise ship to ever sail in Brazil.

“We continue to work to evolve and improve our services with a quality offer for the Brazilian market, as a leader must do,” he added.

One of the five MSC Cruises ships serving the Brazilian market during the 2022-2023 season, the Seashore is now offering cruises from Santos, Salvador and Maceió.

Along with the MSC Seaview, the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia and the MSC Armonia, the 4,560-guest ship continues to sail in the country through March, offering a record capacity in the local market.

“We’ll have an increase of over 68 percent in the number of cabins when compared to the 2019-2020 season,” said Ursilli.

According to him, MSC is set to offer 130 cruises sailing from five different Brazilian ports, such as Rio de Janeiro and Itajaí.

MSC’s winter season in South America started in November, with the arrival of the MSC Fantasia to Santos.