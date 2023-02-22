Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in March

More cruise ship drydocks are set to take place in March.

Key projects include routine work on different mainstream cruise ships, as well as a just-completed multimillion dollar refurbishment on Fred. Olsen’s Bolette.

For more insight in the cruise ship drydock and repair market, see the 2023 Drydock and Refurb Report by Cruise Industry News.

Bolette

Cruise Line: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Capacity: 1,380 passengers

Tonnage: 62,735

Year built: 2000

Drydock Period: February 23 to March 9

Shipyard Location: Falmouth, UK

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Bolette underwent a refurbishment at the A&P Falmouth shipyard in the United Kingdom. After entering drydock on Feb. 23, the 2000-built cruise ship spent two weeks in drydock for a program of works that included new antifouling paint, Azipod maintenance, the change of the ship’s bow thrusters and more.

Mariner of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 3,100 passengers

Tonnage: 142,000

Year built: 2003

Drydock Period: February 28 to April 1

Shipyard Location: Cádiz, Spain

Following the Explorer of the Seas, the Mariner of the Seas arrived at the Navantia shipyard for a drydock in late February. Currently undergoing routine maintenance, hotel upkeep and class work, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is set to resume its resume schedule in the Caribbean on April 1.

AIDAstella

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Capacity: 2,174 guests

Tonnage: 71,300

Year built: 2013

Drydock Period: March 6 to March 21

Shipyard Location: Marseille, France

Turning ten years old this month, the AIDAstella is currently visiting a shipyard in Marseille for a routine drydock. Before resuming service on March 21, the 71,300-ton vessel is set to undergo a technical overhaul, in addition to class work and general maintenance.

Star Breeze

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Capacity: 312 guests

Tonnage: 12,696

Year built: 1989

Drydock Period: February 27 to March 21

Shipyard Location: Singapore

After arriving at a shipyard in Singapore in late February, the Star Breeze continues to undergo technical maintenance and class work. The 1989-built cruise ship is welcoming guests back on March 21 for a series of Far East and Japan cruises.

MSC Seaview

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Tonnage: 154,000

Year built: 2018

Drydock Period: March 31 to April 15

Shipyard Location: Valletta, Malta

The MSC Seaview is undergoing schedule maintenance and upkeep ahead of its summer program in the Western Mediterranean. After completing a season in South America, the 2018-built cruise ship is set to arrive at the Palumbo Shipyard in Malta on March 31 for a two-week drydock.