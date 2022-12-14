MSC Cruises 2022 Year in Review

MSC Group and MSC Cruises continued to grow and expand its operations in 2022.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the most company’s important developments this past year.

More Ships Entering Service

Continuing its fleet expansion program, MSC Cruises took delivery of two newbuilds in 2022. With the MSC World Europa and the MSC Seascape in service, the company’s fleet now now stands at 21 ships.

The MSC Group growth plan also includes three additional World class ships entering service through 2027, in addition to a Meraviglia-Plus ship debuting in 2023 and six ships being delivered to Explora Journeys through 2028.

Explora Journeys Takes Shape

In 2022, MSC continues to reveal details of its new luxury brand, Explora Journeys. Set to launch service next July, the new cruise line will offer an upscale experience, with a fleet of mid-sized ships.

Two additional ships were ordered for the new brand in July, while other vessels on order were modified to run on LNG. Building on the company’s green commitment, the new luxury ships will also be powered by hydrogen.

First LNG-Powered Vessel

First in a new generation, the MSC World Europa became MSC Cruises’ first LNG-powered ship after being delivered in October.

At over 200,000 tons, the 5,400-guest vessel also became the company’s largest ever cruise ship. The ship also has a test fuel cell aboard.

Opening a new class, the ship introduced several firsts to the fleet, including an external promenade, a 11-deck dry drop slide, an enlarged Yacht Club suite-enclave and more.

U.S. Expansion Gains Momentum

MSC Cruises’ expansion gained momentum in 2023, with the announcements of new operations and homeports, in addition to the arrival of new ships in the United States.

In March, just weeks before breaking ground on its new cruise terminal in Miami, the company announced plans to operate year-round cruises from another major cruise homeport, New York City.

MSC also announced plans to add Galveston as its fourth homeport in the country and confirmed that the new MSC World America will serve the U.S. market starting in 2025.

In December, the MSC Seascape, the company’s latest newbuild, debuted in the country kicking of a year-round program out of Miami.

Record Month of Cruising Bookings

In October, MSC Cruises announced a record month of bookings, with nearly 400,000 bookings for its winter 2022-2023 and summer 2023 cruises.

The company also said that vessels were showing higher than average historical occupancy levels for both seasons.

Entire Fleet in Service

MSC Cruises completed its restart program in June, with the MSC Musica resuming service in the Eastern Mediterranean.

More Ships to Brazil and South America

The year was also marked by an aggressive push into Brazil and South America.

In addition to deploying the 2021-built MSC Seashore in the Brazilian market for the 2022-2023 winter, MSC Cruises added an extra ship to the local program in September, growing its capacity in the region by 30 percent.

In November, continuing the growth trend, the company announced that six ships will be sailing in South America during the 2023-2024 season. The local fleet includes the MSC Grandiosa, which will become the largest ever ship to sail in the region.