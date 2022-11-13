MSC Seascape Arrives in New York City

MSC Cruises’ new MSC Seascape arrived in New York City on Monday, December 5 after a trans-Atlantic crossing from Italy.

The ship arrives in time for its upcoming naming ceremony that will take place on December 7 at the city’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal, according to a press release.

This will be the first ship naming ceremony for a MSC Cruises ship to take place in New York, coming after MSC Cruises added New York City as a new homeport starting inn April 2023.

The MSC Seascape will depart from New York and set sail for Miami on December 8 where it will commence its inaugural sailing season with the Eastern and Western Caribbean Sea sailings.

While sailing the Western Caribbean, the ship will make calls in Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

On Sunday, December 11,th MSC Seaspace will embark on a 15-night Caribbean and Bahamas voyage departing from Miami, Florida with calls in Ocean Cay, Bahamas, Nassau, Bahamas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic and St Thomas, US Virgin islands.