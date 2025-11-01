Ocean Endeavour Completes Final Season for Adventure Canada

SunStone Ships’ Ocean Endeavour recently completed its final charter season for Adventure Canada in the Arctic, Northern Europe and Canada.

After ten seasons sailing for the Canadian operator, the expedition vessel embarked on its farewell sailing in mid-October.

The 11-day cruise circumnavigated Newfoundland and also included a visit to the archipelago of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon.

The Ocean Endeavour kicked off its final season for Adventure Canada in early June, sailing from Scotland for a ten-night expedition to the British Isles.

Continuing its deployment in the North Atlantic, the ship offered additional expeditions in the region before reaching Iceland and Greenland.

In early August, the vessel arrived in Canada for itineraries to the High Arctic, the Northwest Passage, Labrador and Newfoundland.

Currently docked in Canada, the Ocean Endeavour is now available for sale or charter, according to SunStone’s website.

The 199-guest ship was originally built as a Soviet cruise ferry in Poland and entered service in the early 1980s.

Converted into a full-time cruise ship in the 1990s, the Endeavour sailed for a wide range of cruise lines over the years, including Kristina Cruises, Quark Expeditions, Mano Maritime and Intrepid Travel.

Adventure Canada is introducing new ships to its fleet in 2026, with the Ocean Nova taking over most of its operations in the Arctic, Canada and Northern Europe.

The Ocean Victory will also offer three sailings under the company’s flag, offering expeditions to the Northwest Passage, Greenland and the Canadian Arctic between September and October.

Built for SunStone Ships in China and delivered in 2021, the 186-guest vessel will be the newest in service for the brand.

Earlier this year, Adventure Canada also announced plans to operate summer expeditions onboard the Exploris One.

However, the company later decided to cancel its charter contract with Exploris Expeditions & Voyages, according to reports by the French media.