Ocean Endeavour Available for Sale This October

SunStone Ships’ Ocean Endeavour is currently available for sale. According to the shipowner’s website, the vessel is available for delivery starting in October 2025.

Originally built as a Soviet cruise-ferry, the 199-guest vessel is currently wrapping up charter contracts for expedition operators.

After offering a final season for Chimu Travel in Antarctica, the expedition vessel is now offering its farewell season for Adventure Canada in the Arctic.

With the charter contracts not being renewed, the 13,000-ton ship will be available for delivery at the end of the year.

Converted into a cruise ship in the late 1990s, the Ocean Endeavour was built at the Stocznia Szczecińska shipyard in Poland in the 1980s.

In addition to Adventure Canada and Chimu Travel, the ship sailed for a wide range of operators, including Mano Maritime and Kristina Cruises.

In related news, G Adventures recently announced plans to charter SunStone’s Ocean Adventurer. The 1976-built expedition ship was available for sale or charter after being retired by Quark Expeditions.

Set to be renamed Expedition, the 117-guest ship is set to replace the company’s current Expedition starting in late 2025.

In addition to chartering the Adventurer, SunStone Ships retired two ships from its fleet over a roughly 12-month timeframe: the Ocean Atlantic and the Ocean Diamond.

In April 2024, the Ocean Diamond was sold to Bridgeman Services Group to be transformed into a floating hotel for workforce accommodation.

The project proved to be short-lived, and the 1973-built expedition vessel ended up beached for scrapping in Aliaga last August.

After spending several months in layup in France, the Ocean Atlantic was also sold for recycling earlier this year. Ending a 40-year sailing career, the ship arrived at the Aliaga Shipbreaking Yard in early May.

Another ship sold by SunStone is the Ocean Albatros, which was acquired by its former charterer, Albatros Expeditions.