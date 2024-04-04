Ocean Diamond to be Transformed Into Workforce Floatel

According to Bridgeman Services Group, the former Ocean Diamond is being transformed into a floating hotel for workforce accommodation.

The vessel is reportedly being acquired by the Vancouver-based operator, which plans to rename it Diamond XI.

The 150-cabin cruise ship is currently undergoing a refit in Europe, Bridgeman Services Group said, and is expected to be ready for deployment as early as this summer.

With spacious cabins, a newly renovated dining room, a 200-seat auditorium, fitness facilities and offices with 45 workstations, the vessel can be used by workforces in the LNG, mining and renewable energy sectors, the operator added.

As part of its current refit, the ship is seeing a refresh to its common areas, the addition of workspaces and meeting rooms and the installation of a boat landing for crew and cargo transfers.

“The Diamond XI is a beautiful ship that perfectly suits resource and other projects requiring premium accommodation space for up to 350 beds, catering, entertainment and more,” said Brian Grange, president, Bridgeman.

“Bridgeman has looked to acquire a floatel sized to support projects in their earliest stages or to supplement accommodation at peak workforce due to strong interest from project proponents. The Diamond XI fulfills those needs and does so with comfort, practicality and safety,” he added.

Originally designed as a ro-ro carrier, the 1973-built vessel was converted into an expedition ship in the mid-1980s.

Previously owned by SunStone Ships, the 113-cabin vessel spent the last year out of service after being withdrawn from service in early 2023.

Before entering the extended layup period, the Ocean Diamond completed a final winter program for Quark Expeditions in Antarctica.

Originally named Begonia, the ship also sailed for several other operators including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Compagnie du Ponant, Iceland ProCruises and others.