Costa Diadema and MSC Seaview Set Sail to UN Event in Brazil

The Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview are on their way to Brazil to serve as floating hotels during a United Nations event in Belém do Pará.

Chartered to the Brazilian government, the ships will welcome attendees of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30), which takes place between November 10 and 21, 2025.

The vessels will be docked at a new cruise terminal that was built specifically for the event at Porto do Outeiro.

After concluding a fall season in the Mediterranean, the Costa Diadema started its repositioning voyage to Belém on October 24, 2025.

Sailing with no guests onboard, the 2014-built vessel departed from Savona, Italy, and is expected to arrive at the port on November 4, 2025.

The MSC Seaview started its trans-Atlantic crossing in Barcelona on October 25, 2025. The Seaside-class ship made a technical call in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria before setting sail to Belém.

As the largest ship in South America this season, the 4,140-guest vessel is also scheduled to arrive in Pará on Nov. 4, 2025.

Following their stints as hotel ships, both the Diadema and the Seaview are scheduled to reposition to Santos for regular sailings in the region.

The Costa ship will offer a series of seven-night cruises to Argentina and Uruguay, while the MSC vessel offers weeklong sailings to Brazil’s Northeast region.

In addition to the Diadema and the Seaview, the 2025-26 season in South America also includes regular sailings onboard the MSC Preziosa, the MSC Fantasia, the MSC Sinfonia, the MSC Armonia an the Costa Favolosa.

After starting in late October, the deployment runs through mid-April and includes visits from other cruise lines as well, such as Oceania, Scenic, Regent Seven Seas, Celebrity and AIDA.