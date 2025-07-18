Brazilian Government Confirms Two Ships for UN Event

The Brazilian government announced that it has contracted two cruise ships to serve as floating hotels during an upcoming United Nations (UN) event.

Scheduled for November, the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30) will be held in Belém do Pará.

According to local authorities, the Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview will add over 6,000 beds to the town’s hotel capacity.

Located within the Amazon Rainforest, Belém is preparing a new cruise terminal for the vessels, which will include a 710-meter-long pier and a reception area to support guest and crew operations.

Set to spend the 2025-26 winter season sailing in South America, the Diadema and the Seaview will remain docked at the new facility for over ten days starting on Nov. 10, 2025.

“These two large ships will add to the various accommodation solutions aimed at all audiences coming to COP – such as UN delegations, observers, social organizations, academia and businesspeople,” Pará’s Extraordinary Secretary for COP30 Valter Correia said.

According to the event organizers, accommodations in Belém will be made available in stages according to an agreement between Brazil and UNFCCC.

Hotel rooms will be offered first, followed by short-term rentals, as well as cruise ship staterooms and others.

A dedicated online platform will be developed for bookings, the government explained, with the UN mediating the offer with the countries that are parties to the Framework Convention.

Rooms will have varying daily rates, ranging from $220 for island countries and developing countries to $600 for other countries.

As reported by Cruise Industry News in August 2024, the Brazilian government hired promotion agency Embratur to conduct the ship hiring process.

The agency then selected a travel operator, Qualitours, which selected the Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview and will handle booking processes for the vessels.