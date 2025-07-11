Brazil Prepares New Cruise Terminal for UN Event in Belem

The Brazilian government is building a new cruise terminal in the Amazon region ahead of the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP 30).

Expected to draw over 50,000 international visitors, the event will take place in Belém do Pará between Nov. 5 and Nov. 22, 2025.

According to the government of Pará, the Terminal Portuário de Outeiro is currently being prepared to host cruise vessels, which are expected to serve as floating hotels during the event.

The $35 million project includes the construction of a new 710-meter-long pier, in addition to the creation of a reception area to support guest and crew operations.

In addition to meeting the temporary demand generated by the climate conference, the structure was planned with a long-term vision and is expected to be featured in regular cruise itineraries in the future, the Pará government said.

“The Port of Outeiro will help transform the region and add significant tourist potential to a port that currently only operates for cargo,” Pará’s Extraordinary Secretary for COP30 Valter Correia said.

“As a result, not only the area surrounding the port but also the entire city and the North region itself will have another port for cruise ships,” he added.

Two ships are expected to serve as floating accommodation during the COP 30 gathering, adding over 5,000 berths to Belém’s hotel capacity.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, local media outlets reported that the Costa Diadema and the MSC Seaview are set to be in town for the event.

Scheduled to operate winter seasons in South America, the vessels would increase Belém’s hotel capacity by nearly 8,000 berths.