Scenic Eclipse Opens Cruise Season in Brazil

The Scenic Eclipse opened the 2025-26 cruise season in Brazil on October 6, 2025, with a visit to the port of Recife.

The Scenic ship is visiting nine destinations in the country as part of a repositioning voyage to Antarctica.

According to Port do Recife S/A, 80 guests and 180 crew members were onboard the vessel during its visit to the port.

“The start of the cruise season represents much more than the arrival of tourists. It is a concrete opportunity to generate jobs, income and visibility for the state of Pernambuco,” said the President of Porto do Recife S/A, Paulo Nery.

“The Port of Recife plays a fundamental role in this process, offering infrastructure and a privileged location in the heart of the city,” he added.

According to Pernambuco’s Secretary of Tourism, Scenic’s guests were welcomed with a special event that was highlighted by Frevo music presentations.

After its visit to Recife, the Scenic Eclipse is scheduled to make visits to Salvador, Rio de Janeiro, Búzios, Ilha Grande, Paraty, Ilhabela and São Francisco do Sul.

The 228-guest ship is also scheduled to return to Ilha do Mel after becoming the first ship to visit the destination earlier this year.

Concluding its repositioning voyage to South America, the Scenic Eclipse is set to arrive in Buenos Aires ahead of a season offering expeditions to Antarctica, South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

The cruise season in Brazil continues later this month with the arrival of Swan Hellenic’s SH Vega and Seabourn’s Venture.

In addition to expedition and international operations, the country is also set to welcome seven ships for Brazilian-based itineraries.

The MSC Preziosa will be the first of these ships to arrive, followed by four additional ships from MSC Cruises and two from Costa Cruises.