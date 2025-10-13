Norwegian Cruise Line Shifts to Digital for Daily Onboard Program

Norwegian Cruise Line is moving away from printed daily programs onboard its ships, according to guests’ reports on social media.

Passengers sailing on the company’s ships noticed that paper copies of the Freestyle Daily are no longer being delivered to staterooms as standard.

Instead, guests are reportedly being asked to use their phones to check a digital version of the newsletter, which includes a schedule of the next day’s activities and events.

On some ships, passengers are also able to check the daily program via an interactive television system in their staterooms.

Norwegian describes the Freestyle Daily as a newsletter that includes a schedule of the next day’s activities and events.

According to the company’s website, the program s traditionally delivered to guests’ staterooms every evening.

Passengers reported that printed copies could still be delivered by request and was also available for pickup in select spots across the ships.

The change is the latest in a series of adjustments and updates to the company’s onboard policies, which include the introduction of a new fee for no-shows in specialty restaurants.

Guests will now be required to pay a $10 fee per person if they arrive later than 15 minutes for their scheduled reservations.

Norwegian also added a charge for passengers ordering extra entrees in the main dining rooms across its fleet. A $5 fee will be charged for every entrée ordered after the first one.

More recently, the company made changes to its beverage packages, which will not be honored at its private destination of Great Stirrup Cay beginning on March 1, 2026.

The company said it is now preparing a new and optional drink package created exclusively for the Bahamian island.

Complimentary beverages, including water, iced teas and juices, will continue to be readily available, Norwegian said in a statement sent to travel advisors.