MSC Opens Bookings for Second Season in Alaska

MSC Cruises is returning to Alaska for a second summer season in 2027, the company announced in a press release.

Starting in April 2027, the MSC Poesia will return to Seattle for a series of seven-night cruises to destinations in the state and Canada.

MSC noted that the ship’s itineraries will sail every Monday for the summer eason, through September 2027.

“We are delighted to offer a second season in Alaska following the high demand and enthusiasm we have seen since the launch of our first Alaska season in 2026. As a global company, we are proud to offer an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports from every corner of the world,” said MSC Cruises’ CEO Gianni Onorato.

“Expanding in this region allows us to offer our guests even more opportunities to explore this remarkable destination while enjoying the world-class experiences that MSC Cruises is known for,” he added.

For 2027, Poesia’s itineraries in Alaska include visits to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Tracy Arm and Juneau, along with Victoria in Canada.

MSC said that guests will be able to enjoy a range of shore excursions at each port of call, including culinary-focused and wildlife-watching experiences.

As previously reported by Cruise Industry News, the MSC Poesia is also set to offer cruises departing from Miami ahead of its second season in Alaska.

The itineraries take place during the 2026-27 winter season and include longer voyages to the Southern Caribbean and Central America.

The 2,550-guest ship will then offer an 18-night Panama Canal cruise ahead of its return to Alaska.

MSC also noted that the MSC Poesia will undergo a major refurbishment ahead of its first season in the state, which is scheduled for May 2026.

Set to take place in Europe, the refit will include the addition of its ship-within-a-ship concept, the MSC Yacht Club.

The 2008-built vessel will also debut new features, including two specialty restaurants, a new sports bar and upgraded wellness spaces.