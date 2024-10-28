Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

MSC Cruises Announces 2026 Alaska Program

MSC Poesia

MSC Cruises announced today that it will offer sailings to Alaska for the very first time, with the new itineraries now open for booking, according to a press release.

The MSC Poesia will homeport in Seattle for the 2026 season and depart weekly on seven-night sailings to Alaska and Canada starting May 11, 2026.

Ports of call will include Ketchikan, Icy Strait Hoonah, Tracy Arm, Juneau and Victoria.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises said: “MSC Cruises offers an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports in every corner of the world and by introducing sailings to Alaska we’re further extending our global offering and giving our guests the opportunity to experience this must-see region.

The MSC Poesia will be dedicated to sailing itineraries from the U.S., spending summer 2026 cruising to Alaska and then moving to Miami for the winter. It will also offers transit cruises through the Panama Canal on its way to and from Alaska.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

67 Ships | 172,156 Berths | $57.1 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.