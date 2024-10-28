MSC Cruises Announces 2026 Alaska Program

MSC Cruises announced today that it will offer sailings to Alaska for the very first time, with the new itineraries now open for booking, according to a press release.

The MSC Poesia will homeport in Seattle for the 2026 season and depart weekly on seven-night sailings to Alaska and Canada starting May 11, 2026.

Ports of call will include Ketchikan, Icy Strait Hoonah, Tracy Arm, Juneau and Victoria.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises said: “MSC Cruises offers an unparalleled choice of destinations and embarkation ports in every corner of the world and by introducing sailings to Alaska we’re further extending our global offering and giving our guests the opportunity to experience this must-see region.

The MSC Poesia will be dedicated to sailing itineraries from the U.S., spending summer 2026 cruising to Alaska and then moving to Miami for the winter. It will also offers transit cruises through the Panama Canal on its way to and from Alaska.