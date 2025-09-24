MSC Poesia: Major Refurbishment Ahead of Alaska Season

MSC Cruises is planning a major refurbishment for the MSC Poesia ahead of its inaugural season in Alaska.

According to a press release, the upgrade will be one of the largest in the cruise line’s history and will include the addition of MSC Yacht Club.

The company’s ship-within-a-ship concept will feature a private sun deck, restaurant and lounge, as well as 63 new suites across five categories.

Other changes coming to the MSC Poesia include the addition of two specialty restaurants: the American-style Butcher’s Cut Steakhouse and Kaito Sushi Bar.

The refit will also introduce the All-Stars Sports Bar, which takes over the space currently occupied by a wine bar.

According to MSC, the “lively and vibrant” venue will be equipped with screens for guests to watch games in an “authentic game-day atmosphere.” The bar will also offer bite-sized snacks, as well as signature sports bar games.

Additional changes include a revamped MSC Aurea Spa, which will offer a new ocean-view sauna, two steam rooms, a salt room, a Kneipp path, emotional showers and a relaxation area with fresh tea.

The ship’s gym will move to the area that currently hosts its nightclub, the S32 Disco. MSC said that the new fitness center will offer state-of-the-art equipment by Technogym, in addition to ocean-facing workout areas, a yoga room, a jogging track and sports courts.

The MSC Poesia will mark MSC Cruises’ debut in Alaska in 2026, following a repositioning voyage via the Panama Canal.

Sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the ship offers a series of seven-night cruises to Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Juneau. The itineraries also include scenic cruising at Tracy Arm Fjord and Inside Passage, as well as a visit to Victoria, Canada.

MSC said that a variety of excursions will be offered at each port of call, from sampling the culinary delights of the region to exploring remote wilderness areas in search of wildlife.

Following the company’s maiden season in the region, the MSC Poesia repositions to Miami for a series of longer cruises to the Caribbean and Central America during the 2026-27 winter season.